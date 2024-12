In today’s episode of “Follow the Money” with Ugodre, the focus is on the comparative analysis of Seplat and Aradel’s market performance. The discussion delves into whether Seplat remains undervalued compared to Aradel, considering recent financial results and market trends.

Tune in to hear Ugodre’s insights on the factors driving these companies’ valuations and what it means for investors looking to capitalize on these opportunities.