For 30 days, TECNO turned November into a season of celebration, delivering on its promise of unbeatable discounts, thrilling prizes, and smiles across Nigeria.

The TECNO Black Friday Promo was more than just a promo; it was a nationwide experience that rewarded loyalty, welcomed new customers, and proved once again that TECNO keeps its word.

From bustling cities to quiet towns, TECNO users felt the impact. Shoppers who had their eyes on their favorite TECNO devices were greeted with discounts that made their dreams come true.

Whether it was ₦5,000 off the TECNO POP 8 or ₦20,000 off the TECNO CAMON 20, TECNO ensured there was something for everyone. But the promo wasn’t just about discounts—it was about changing lives.

Every purchase from the TECNO POP 9, SPARK 30, CAMON 30, or PHANTOM series came with scratch cards that carried the promise of instant rewards. Shoppers across the country scratched their way to prizes like 50% cashback, gift items, and, for the luckiest ones, 100% cashback. In Lagos, Bolarinwa experienced a moment of pure joy when he won 100% cashback after purchasing the premium TECNO PHANTOM V Fold device.

The excitement didn’t stop there. TECNO added a thrilling twist to every Friday in November. In each part of Nigeria, one lucky shopper was treated to a ₦500,000 shopping spree weekly. Mrs Akintunde in Ibadan was one of such winners, walking through aisles with a wide grin as she filled her cart with everything she could in 30 seconds. For Mrs Akintunde and others, it wasn’t just about shopping—it was about an unforgettable experience.

As the month unfolded, the TECNO Black Friday Promo proved to be more than just an ordinary sales event—it became a movement that brought people closer to the TECNO family. It demonstrated that TECNO isn’t just a brand but a partner that celebrates its customers, shares in their milestones, and always delivers on its promises. Though the promo has ended, the memories and impact will linger, as TECNO has set a new standard for Black Friday—rewarding, exciting, and truly accessible to all.

For those who missed out, TECNO is only getting started. Follow TECNO onInstagram, Facebook, and X stay updated on upcoming promos, groundbreaking devices, and more opportunities to win. November was just the beginning—there’s so much more to come!