At Dot Microfinance Bank, we understand the importance of building financial security and achieving your goals.

That’s why we’ve created Dot Invest, a platform designed to help you grow your money safely, securely, and profitably.

Whether you’re saving for a major milestone, planning for the future, or simply seeking a better way to grow your wealth, Dot Invest is here to guide you every step of the way.

Why Choose Dot Invest?

High Returns: Earn up to 30% annually on your fixed deposit investments, starting with as little as N1,000.

Accessible for Everyone: Whether you’re just starting out or are a seasoned investor, Dot Invest offers options tailored to your needs.

Safe and Secure: Dot Microfinance Bank is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and all deposits are insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). Rest easy knowing your investments are in trusted hands.

Hear from Our Customers

Tariq Fasasi, a satisfied Dot Invest user, shares:

“Dot Invest has truly transformed how I approach my finances. The platform is secure, the returns are fantastic, and the entire process is so easy to manage. It gives me peace of mind knowing my investments are protected and profitable.”

How to Get Started:

1. Download the Dot App – Available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

2. Set Up Your Account – Complete a quick and secure KYC verification.

3. Create Your Investment Plan – Name your plan, choose your amount, and select your investment duration.

4. Watch Your Wealth Grow – Review your interest rate and projected returns, then sit back as your investment works for you.

A Legacy of Trust and Innovation

Dot Microfinance Bank has served over 4 million Nigerians through innovative financial solutions. With Dot Invest, we’re extending our commitment to financial inclusion by empowering more people to build a secure financial future.

Join the Dot Invest Family Today

With Dot Invest, you’re not just saving—you’re securing your dreams with the backing of a trusted, regulated institution. Start small, think big, and let us help you achieve your financial goals.

Download the Dot App now On Google Play Store or App Store and take the first step toward financial growth you can trust.

This product offers a secure and inclusive way to achieve your financial goals. For more information, visit our website or any of our social platforms.