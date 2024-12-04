Scientists and engineers from the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and the University of Bristol have announced the successful creation of the world’s first carbon-14 diamond battery.

This new battery technology could offer a reliable power source for thousands of years, thanks to its use of the radioactive isotope carbon-14.

The breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize a range of applications, from medical devices to space exploration.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The press release from UKAEA confirms that this carbon-14 diamond battery marks a significant step forward in energy innovation. By harnessing the power of carbon-14, the battery generates low levels of power from the radioactive decay of the isotope, which has a half-life of 5,700 years.

The diamond serves as a protective casing for the carbon-14, ensuring safety while maintaining its ability to generate power.

Applications in medical devices

One of the key potential applications for this technology is in medical devices. Bio-compatible diamond batteries could be used in implants such as ocular devices, hearing aids, and pacemakers.

These batteries would reduce the need for replacements and minimize the distress caused to patients. Sarah Clark, Director of Tritium Fuel Cycle at UKAEA, explained, “Diamond batteries offer a safe, sustainable way to provide continuous microwatt levels of power.”

Use in extreme environments.

According to the UKAEA, the battery’s long lifespan makes it ideal for use in extreme environments, both on Earth and in space. For instance, these batteries could power devices like active radio frequency (RF) tags, which are used to track and identify objects such as spacecraft or payloads.

The ability to operate for decades without needing replacement is said to make carbon-14 diamond batteries a promising option for both space missions and remote terrestrial applications, where conventional battery replacements are not feasible.

How the carbon-14 diamond battery works

UKAEA explains that the carbon-14 diamond battery generates power by capturing fast-moving electrons produced during the radioactive decay of carbon-14. This is similar to how solar panels turn light into electricity, but instead, they use the movement of electrons within the diamond. The long lifespan of carbon-14 means the battery can provide power at low levels for thousands of years.

Collaboration between UKAEA and University of Bristol

Details inform that the development of this battery was made possible through the collaboration of scientists and engineers from both UKAEA and the University of Bristol.

The teams worked together to build a plasma deposition rig, a specialized apparatus used to grow the diamond at UKAEA’s Culham Campus. Professor Tom Scott from the University of Bristol noted, “Our micropower technology can support a whole range of important applications, from space technologies and security devices through to medical implants.” He added that the team is excited to explore these possibilities further with partners in industry and research.