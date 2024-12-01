Nigeria and France have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in research, training, and student exchanges within the minerals sector.

The MoU aims to enhance the critical minerals value chain through joint projects promoting knowledge and skills transfer between Franco-Nigerian institutions.

The announcement was made in a statement shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Dele Alake, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals, on Sunday.

The MoU was signed in France, where President Bola Tinubu is currently on an official working visit, accompanied by several members of his cabinet. Dele Alake signed on behalf of Nigeria, while Mr. Benjamin Gallezot, the Inter-Ministerial delegate for Critical Ores and Metals of France, signed on behalf of France.

“I am pleased to share that Nigeria and France have reached an agreement to develop joint projects aimed at promoting and diversifying the critical minerals value chain within the solid minerals sector of both our countries.

“We signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that establishes our commitment to collaborate on research, training, and student exchanges between Franco-Nigerian institutions to facilitate knowledge and skills transfer,” Alake’s X post read in part.

The statement further highlighted a key aspect of the MoU, which is the commitment to promoting sustainable mining practices. It includes the implementation of projects and programs aimed at reducing the environmental impact of mining, specifically targeting issues such as carbon emissions, water consumption, and climate change.

More insight

The Minister noted that the agreement also includes plans for the establishment of joint extraction and processing projects, which will be supported by co-financing from both the public and private sectors.

This initiative, according to him, is designed to enhance the diversification and security of the supply of critical minerals, essential for energy projects aimed at decarbonization, thus contributing to the overall sustainability of the value chain.

Alake emphasized that both Nigeria and France have committed to adopting international best practices in the execution of these projects.

In pursuing this goal, the two countries aim to optimize both mineral extraction and processing, while simultaneously enhancing the well-being of local communities impacted by mining activities, the statement noted.

He stressed that transparency will be at the core of these efforts, ensuring that the benefits of the projects are shared fairly and that all stakeholders remain informed and engaged throughout the entire process.