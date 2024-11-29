PricePally, a leading online grocery platform, embarked on a mission to train over 160 farmers in Southwest Nigeria, with the sole purpose of Boosting Produce Quality and Reducing Post-Harvest Losses. The three-week training program was held across Epe, Ibadan, and Abeokuta in October 2024. The program focused on equipping farmers with the best agricultural practices to boost crop quality and manage post-harvest processes effectively, ensuring that produce meets the growing demands of our customers.

The Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) program serves as an extension of PricePally’s mission to distribute industry knowledge to all PricePally stakeholders and is a reflection of the GSMA-PricePally partnership, which focuses on climate resilience and reduction of food waste, a significant challenge in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

With the support of GSMA’s Innovation Fund awarded in February 2024, PricePally has continued to lead initiatives that bridge technology and agriculture. Earlier this year, PricePally also organized a two-day Liaison Officers Training to strengthen our relationships with farmers and ensure a cohesive approach to food distribution. The recent GAP training further underscores their dedication to fostering an efficient and responsive food supply chain that benefits both farmers and consumers.

GAP Training in Ibadan.

Reflecting on the GAP training, Benjamin Ogunbola, GSMA Project Manager at PricePally, said, “Our farmers are at the core of PricePally’s mission to make quality food accessible to everyone. By equipping them with the knowledge to grow, harvest, and distribute their produce effectively, we’re not only supporting their livelihoods but also improving food availability and affordability across communities. This training is a crucial step toward achieving a resilient and sustainable food supply chain.

“At PricePally, our focus is to ensure that customers have access to nutritious meals. We recognize that to succeed at the last mile, we must first address the root cause at the first mile—on the farms. This approach inspired our initial phase of farmers’ training, as we work toward our long-term goal of a healthier, more sustainable food supply”. This approach has also been pivotal to ensuring bulk access to farm-fresh produce as PricePally connects farmers directly with wholesalers, retailers, and individuals. For instance, PricePally recently sold over 1 ton of Grade-A tomatoes from a single farm under 48 hours.

The GAP training covered several critical areas, including Good Agricultural Practices, Farm Planning, post-harvest management, water management, Storage, and safeguarding techniques. Farmers participated in conversations that emphasized sustainable farming techniques, soil health, crop management, and safe handling practices to reduce spoilage and enhance quality. Additionally, the program introduced farmers to data insights that can help predict consumer demand, allowing them to make informed decisions and reduce wastage. PricePally is working to expand the GAP training to farmers in the North, beginning with Jos.

The ripple effect of this data-driven distribution system is to improve food affordability year-round for consumers. The partnership aim—making quality food affordable to every Nigerian household—fits PricePally’s goal of solving food insecurity and promoting food accessibility in Africa, starting in Nigeria.

About PricePally

PricePally is a leading online platform committed to making food more affordable and accessible by enabling customers to buy directly from farmers and wholesalers. Through community-based buying, PricePally reduces food costs and promotes food security.