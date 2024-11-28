The government of Namibia has directed Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk, to halt its operations in the country with immediate effect.

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) stated that Starlink is operating without the required telecommunications license, rendering its activities illegal.

In a statement, CRAN cautioned the public against purchasing Starlink terminal equipment or subscribing to its services.

The regulator disclosed that investigators had confiscated illegal Starlink terminals from users and filed criminal cases with the Namibian police.

“The public is hereby advised not to purchase Starlink terminal equipment or subscribe to its services, as such activities are illegal,” CRAN said.

Rising demand amid limited local connectivity

The decision comes at a time when demand for Starlink services in sub-Saharan Africa is surging. Local internet providers often face challenges in delivering fast and reliable broadband, particularly in remote areas far from urban centers.

This growing demand has led to instances of illegal trading and activation of Starlink terminals in several countries.

For instance, the terminals sold out quickly in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, just two months after Starlink received operational approval there.

In Nigeria, Starlink’s terminals have also been sold out in major cities like Abuja, Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Benin City, and Warri.

In Namibia, a country with a population of 2.6 million and vast rural areas, connectivity remains a pressing issue.

Neighboring countries like Angola and South Africa have expressed interest in Starlink’s services, with South Africa reportedly in discussions about potential operations. Kenya’s largest telecom operator, Safaricom Plc, has also indicated it is in talks with Starlink.

Regulatory Compliance Pending

Starlink has submitted an application for a telecommunications license in Namibia, but CRAN has yet to grant approval.

“Until a license is granted, the importation of Starlink terminal equipment and use of its services contravenes the law,” CRAN stated.

Starlink’s website indicates plans to launch its services in Namibia by 2025. However, as of now, the regulatory impasse has put a hold on its activities in the country.

SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink, has not yet responded to requests for comment on the situation.

What you should know

Starlink, which was licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission in May 2022, has also seen tremendous growth in Nigeria in less than two years of its operations in the country.

However, the company is also facing some challenges in Nigeria as the regulator kicked against its plans to implement a price increment in October.

Based on this, Starlink has suspended orders for its residential kits across Nigeria with a note that the suspension would be lifted after securing approval from the NCC.

“We’re committed to providing high-speed internet in Nigeria and are working closely with regulators to make adjustments that will improve the customer experience,” Starlink stated,

The company, however, allows orders for its high-end Business Plan, in which it is allowed to N159,000 for a monthly subscription compared with the Residential Plan which costs N38,000 per month.