Investors now have more access to Dogecoin in Sweden’s stock exchange amid the introduction of an exchange-traded product on Tuesday, announced by Valour, a division of the Canadian cryptocurrency company DeFi Technologies

The Valour Dogecoin (DOGE), as it was dubbed, is touted as the first place in the area where investors could find “a simple and secure way to gain exposure to DOGE.”

In a press release, the company announced that the product is now listed on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market. Elaine Buehler, Head of Product at Valour, said in a statement,

“We are proud to announce the first Dogecoin ETP in the Nordics, marking a significant milestone in our mission to democratize access to digital assets.”. We are thrilled to offer a regulated product to investors that embodies Dogecoin’s vibrant market presence. ”

Dogecoin is the seventh-largest digital asset with a market valuation of $58 billion, driven by a thriving community that includes unofficial supporters like Elon Musk. Investors said Musk used his X account (Twitter at the time), a 2021 appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL), and other means to boost Dogecoin’s price by more than 36,000 percent in the two years before its crash, prompting an investigation into Musk’s close relationship with the meme coin.

The Valour Dogecoin ETP provides a straightforward and safe investment path at a competitive management fee of 1 percent.

