Opportunity EduFinance has announced the opening of its 2025 Internship Programme, offering students and young professionals an opportunity to work towards resolving the global education crisis.

The initiative will provide hands-on experience in addressing educational challenges while supporting the organization’s mission to improve education quality worldwide.

According to the Opportunities For Youths organization, Opportunity EduFinance is committed to tackling one of the world’s most urgent issues: the global education crisis.

This programme will allow interns to work directly on projects aimed at enhancing access to quality education, which remains a critical concern for millions of children worldwide.

Understanding the global education crisis

Opportunity For Youth’s states that education is seen as one of the key tools in breaking the cycle of poverty, but millions of children around the world face significant barriers. Reports show that 7 out of 10 children are not acquiring the basic skills needed to succeed.

Around 244 million children and young people have either never attended school or have dropped out. Even among those who remain in school, 361 million students are not achieving the essential learning outcomes required for future success.

About the internship programme

The 2025 Internship Programme offers participants a chance to work on specific projects that align with the organization’s goals. Reports inform that interns will gain real-world experience through 12-week placements, with start dates available in February and June 2025.

Candidates will be selected based on their qualifications and skills, which align with the ongoing projects at Opportunity EduFinance.

Interns will contribute to projects such as;

Developing materials for the EduQuality programme,

Conducting research for the Affordable Non-State School Sector Report,

Analyzing data on educational loans, or designing e-learning modules for training loan officers.

Designing e-learning modules for EduFinance loan officer training (Finance knowledge preferred).

Writing client success stories for donor marketing materials (Journalistic or creative writing skills preferred).

Performing market research on financial institutions in target regions (Finance background recommended)

Application process and deadlines

Reports inform that Opportunity EduFinance invites applications from both undergraduate and graduate students from a range of academic disciplines. Applicants should possess skills in education, finance, communications, journalism, or data analysis. The ability to commute to the London office may be a priority for some roles.

The application deadlines are as follows:

For a February 2025 start, applications are due by December 15th, 2024.

For a June 2025 start, applications must be submitted by March 15th, 2025.

Why participate in the internship programme?

The report expands that interns at Opportunity EduFinance will not only gain experience but also play a role in advancing global education initiatives, as they will be part of a team that is working toward developing sustainable solutions to educational disparities.

For more information on how to apply or to view available internship opportunities, visit the Opportunity EduFinance website.