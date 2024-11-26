The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, has revealed that malaria costs Nigeria over $1.1 billion in annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) losses.

He made this declaration at the inaugural meeting of the Advisory Body on Malaria Elimination in Nigeria ( AMEN) held in Abuja.

A statement issued by the ministry’s Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Alaba Balogun, on Tuesday, stated that Pate described malaria as not just a health crisis, calling it “an economic and developmental emergency that must be eliminated.”

He highlighted Nigeria’s disproportionate malaria burden, saying malaria continues to exert an unacceptable toll. With 27% of global malaria cases and 31% of global malaria-related deaths.

“Our country bears the heaviest burden of this disease. In 2022, over 180,000 Nigerian children under the age of five lost their lives to malaria – a tragedy we have the tools to prevent, “Pate lamented.

He further stated that this is not only a health crisis but an economic and developmental emergency. “Malaria reduces productivity, increases out-of-pocket health expenditures, and, compounds the challenges of poverty. The annual loss to Nigeria’s GDP from malaria exceeds $ 1.1 billion, emphasizing the urgent economic necessity of eradicating this disease.”

Unveiling the advisory body, Pate noted its mission to address malaria decisively. “The annual loss to Nigeria’s GDP underscores the economic imperative of elimination,” he added.

The initiative aligns with the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, which is part of the administration’s renewed hope agenda to transform the health sector.

While acknowledging the urgency of the task as reflected in the National Malaria Strategic Plan 2021-2025, to amongst others reduce malaria prevalence to below 10 percent, and halve malaria-related mortality by 50 deaths per 1,000 live births; Pate also highlighted the importance of traditional and religious leaders to drive grassroots support and influence behavioural change.

This advocacy approach, he emphasised, will complement AMEN, in promoting the use of insecticide-treated nets, chemoprevention, and vaccines.

Collaboration as a key driver

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, praised the formation of the advisory body, describing it as a team of globally recognized experts.

“The advisory group will provide evidence-based strategies to reduce the malaria burden, prioritize elimination in government budgets, and chart realistic paths to a malaria-free Nigeria,” Salako stated.

He added that success hinges on the coordinated efforts of private sector stakeholders, international partners, healthcare workers, and communities.

The Advisory on Malaria Elimination in Nigeria (AMEN) is made up of globally renowned experts under the leadership of Prof. Rose Leke and is tasked with refocusing on advancing evidence-based solutions that address current challenges, ensuring that malaria elimination is prioritised in the budgets and plans of all levels of government and, creating frameworks for accountability that ensure sustained progress.