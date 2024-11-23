As Nigeria faces rising inflation, the effects are being felt across many sectors, including higher education.

Private universities, known for their quality education and top-notch facilities, have had to raise their tuition fees to keep up with the increasing costs of running their institutions.

For students and parents, it’s important to understand the financial commitment required to attend these schools, especially since tuition fees for some programs now exceed N5 million annually.

The country’s inflation has driven up the cost of everyday goods and services, putting pressure on families and businesses alike.

This economic strain has extended to the education sector, particularly at private universities, where tuition fees are rising to reflect the increased operational costs.

Universities offering specialized programs in fields like Medicine, Law, and Engineering are seeing some of the largest fee hikes.

As a result, many families are feeling the financial burden of sending a child to a private university, as schools adjust their fees to cope with challenges such as higher energy costs, the devaluation of the Naira, and inflation.

Despite these rising costs, Nigeria’s private universities continue to attract students with promises of a consistent delivery of education and modern facilities.

However, the growing tuition fees at some of the country’s top institutions are making them among the most expensive in the region.

This article will explore the most expensive private universities in Nigeria for the 2024/2025 academic year, looking at tuition fees for various programs and highlighting the financial considerations prospective students and their families must keep in mind.

Covenant University, situated in Ota, Ogun State, is one of Nigeria’s leading private Christian universities. Known for its emphasis on academic excellence, the university’s tuition fees are relatively high, especially when considering the comprehensive nature of its fee structure, which includes accommodation and other services. Tuition Fee: The tuition fees for most undergraduate programs range from N937,500 to N1,002,500 per session. This fee covers not only tuition but also accommodation, meals, health insurance, and other student services, making it one of the more all-inclusive (and costly) private universities in Nigeria.