A savvy crypto trader has turned an initial investment of $865 into $6.4 million trading Chill Guy meme coin which soared by 511% in the last 24 hours.

As of yesterday, the TikTok-inspired memecoin Chill Guy pumped by 511% in the last 24 hours printing a fresh batch of millionaires that backed the token days ago.

The memecoin was trending throughout the global crypto community yesterday as it outperformed other memecoins with its market cap hitting $477 million at its peak yesterday.

At the time of this report, the memecoin has cooled down to $0.3247 and is down 21.3% from its all-time high of $0.4797.

The Chill Guy memecoin rise to fame was facilitated by the “Chill Guy” character created by digital artist Philips Banks in 2023.

The character is not a new creation. It was created years ago but currently went viral on TikTok with many creators portraying the Chill Guy character remaining chilled in various precarious scenes.

The Chill Guy Character going Viral on TikTok pumped its associated memecoin to a new all-time high and market capitalization.

The Chill Guy’s market capitalization peaked at $477 million yesterday but at the time of the report has cooled down to $334 million.

The memecoins current prize level is $0.3247 surging by 37.7% in the last 24 hours with a maximum price of $0.4797 and a minimum price of 0.2084

According to Gecko terminal data, The memecoin is currently been held by 105,000 holders.

Chill Guy Trader makes $6.4 million with $865

Arkham Intelligence, a blockchain intelligence firm yesterday tracked a wallet that made $6.4 million from trading Chill Guy memecoin.

Arkham shared the transaction details of the wallet with its X community revealing the address of the memecoin holder and his recent trades.

The trader bought 16.024 million Chill Guy five days ago before the memecoins market cap hit $477 million. His 16.024 Chill Guy is now worth approximately $6.4 million.

Chill Guy was created by the Solana memecoin generator Pump. fun two months ago. The memecoin testifies how lucrative and yet risky memecoins trading can be.

What to Know

Memecoins are crypto assets inspired by an internet character or popular personality. Memecoins are usually for fun lacking real-world utility. They are mostly driven by their community and are very notorious for double-digit losses without any prior warning.

Memecoin trading can be lucrative but still remains very risky. Traders are advised to trade with only what they can afford to lose.

Other high-performing memecoins include PNUT and Dogecoin.