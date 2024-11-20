The Sokoto State Ministry of Health has confirmed the treatment of 1,160 patients and reported 25 deaths due to gastroenteritis-related cases from January till date across 18 local government areas of Sokoto State.

In an interview on Tuesday in Sokoto, Dr. Abdulganiyu Yusuf, Director of Public Health, stated that 23 of the fatalities occurred at home, while only three were recorded in health centers.

He added that the ministry ensured adequate response from its epidemiology centre by utilizing the drugs and consumables provided by the state government.

He explained that cases of gastroenteritis, traditionally referred to as cholera, were being managed in hospitals and primary healthcare centres at different locations, while the health centres were supplied adequate drugs.

State’s interventions and surveillance measures

The director noted that during outbreaks, the ministry ensured surveillance, active cases search and social mobilization to promptly manage identified cases.

He noted that cholera and other cases were traced by obtaining line lists, as cholera is only confirmed through laboratory tests, emphasizing that most patients underwent diarrhoea and lost weight at home before going to a health centre for treatment.

According to Dr. Yusuf, the outbreak intensified during the rainy season but has now subsided, with 15 active cases currently under management. These include seven in Sokoto North, six in Silame, and two in Kware local government areas.

The state’s Health Commissioner, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe, earlier disclosed that 25 people had died, and several others were hospitalized due to the outbreak. She confirmed that cholera cases were in three council areas of Sokoto North, Silame, and Kware local government areas of the state.

“At present, the state is treating 15 persons in active cases. They were diagnosed through laboratory tests based on culture and sensitivity and confirmed to be active cases of the outbreak, “She disclosed.

She described the state government’s response to the outbreak as “prompt and effective”, adding that medication and other drugs have already been purchased and distributed to 18 local government areas as an intervention to curtail the spread.

However, the absence of response teams and other isolated treatment points that curtail the spread of suspected gastroenteritis outbreaks has become a source of worry for citizens of Sokoto State.

Gaps in response raise alarm

Despite these efforts, residents and health workers have expressed concerns over the lack of designated isolation centers and response teams. A health official, speaking anonymously, revealed that suspected cases were being treated without central directives for isolation or specialized treatment points.

Local residents, including Malam Musa Muhammad, Bello Isiyaku, and Malami Muhammad, criticized the absence of isolation protocols, warning that treating outbreak patients alongside others could worsen the situation.

A visit to affected areas by reporters revealed that cholera cases were being handled as routine illnesses, with no visible signs of response teams or isolation facilities. This apparent oversight has heightened fears among citizens about the potential spread of the outbreak.

The government has yet to address these concerns publicly, as residents urge stronger measures to ensure public safety.