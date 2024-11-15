We are excited to invite you to Verraki Partner’s upcoming FREE Webinar on “AI for Business Growth – Driving Digital Transformation through AI Integration”, which will explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be leveraged by businesses to optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new value streams.

Date: Thursday, Nov 21, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM WAT/ 2:30PM GMT/ 9:30AM EST

Please register through this LINK.

Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the AI ecosystem and learn about key tools, frameworks, and best practices to successfully integrate AI into their organizational workflows.

Whether you are embarking on your AI journey or seeking to deepen your digital transformation initiatives, this webinar will provide the knowledge and inspiration necessary to confidently advance toward your goals.

Meet the Speakers

Olaniyi Yusuf, Managing Partner, Verraki

Niyi is the Managing Partner at Verraki and leads the Social Sector practice. He served as the Country Managing Director for Accenture in Nigeria and was responsible for all aspects of the firm’s strategy, team, and operations. Niyi holds a combined honors degree in Computer Science and Economics from Obafemi Awolowo University and worked at Accenture, Arthur Andersen, and JKK in a career spanning over 30 years. Niyi has played critical roles in the establishment of industry infrastructure for the Nigerian banking industry including the establishment of Interswitch, CRC Credit Bureau, and Shared Service platforms.

Anthony John, Vice President, Omnex

Anthony John has over 25 years of experience transforming technology businesses across global markets and different customer industry segments, for profitable growth. He has strong experience working in the Information Technology, Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Natural Gas, and Insurance industries. He currently leads the Product Development of EwQIMS® used by Fortune 500 companies, OEMs, top automotive manufacturers, and large semi-conductor organizations across the globe to manage Enterprise Quality. He is an AI Solution Strategist, enthusiast, and Product Owner of EQMS.AI and O-BOT.

Idris Musa, GM, Information Technology and Asset Integrity (IT&AI), Oando Energy Resources

Idris Musa serves as General Manager, Information Technology & Asset Integrity at Oando PLC, overseeing IT, Operations Technology, and Asset Integrity. With nearly two decades of experience, he has led transformative digital strategies and pioneering initiatives, making Oando the first African Oil & Gas company to adopt Cloud ERP and achieve ISO 27001 certification. A fellow of the Institute of Information Management and British Computer Society, Idris is a Chartered IT Professional and Senior IEEE member. Passionate about social causes, he supports poverty alleviation and education relief as a BOT member of The Aggregator Platform (TAP), a food relief NGO.

Niyi Tayo, Senior Partner, Verraki

Niyi Tayo currently leads the Technology service line, Oil and Gas, and Telecommunications industries for Verraki Partners. He has over 30 years of experience architecting and delivering Business and Technology Transformation initiatives across several industries in several countries both in Verraki and Accenture.

His functional experience areas include enterprise and technology transformation, enterprise architecture, asset performance management, IT project/program management, process innovation, solution architecting, quality assurance management, and capital project management, amongst others. Before consulting, he was an Operations Engineer for an Oil Service and Consultancy company. He holds an MBA from the University of Hull, UK, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Obafemi Awolowo University.