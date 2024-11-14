IES Utilities Group, an infrastructure contractor based in Manchester, has hired its 100th overhead linesman as part of a plan to address the shortage of skilled workers in the UK.

The company is focusing on recruiting qualified staff from Africa to help meet the rising demand for overhead line specialists in the UK.

IES determined that Africa is an ideal place to find workers due to its established overhead line networks and large English-speaking workforce, which matches UK standards.

“We launched a global initiative to search for regions with established overhead line (OHL) networks and English-speaking talent pools that could align with UK standards.

“After a comprehensive assessment, we targeted a handful of countries that fit our criteria and implemented a rigorous recruitment campaign to connect with highly qualified OHL professionals worldwide.”

IES utilities expands global recruitment effort

According to the Construction Enquirer, IES has already set its sights on expanding this initiative to other parts of Africa, with plans to hire an additional 500 linesmen, jointers, fitters, and engineers next year.

The firm’s approach addresses a critical gap in the UK workforce, where demand for overhead lines professionals has outpaced local supply.

Africa chosen for skilled workforce and strong networks

Reports inform that IES Utilities sees Africa as an ideal source of skilled workers due to the continent’s established overhead line networks and large English-speaking population. “When we first identified the critical shortage of skilled overhead lines personnel in the UK, we knew that merely competing on pay wouldn’t yield a lasting solution,” IES said.

“We needed a sustainable approach to address the growing demands of the industry and ensure the UK market could rely on a steady pipeline of skilled professionals.”

Recruitment process involves rigorous selection and training

To connect with qualified candidates, reports state that IES works with a network of recruiters in multiple countries across Africa. Potential employees are carefully selected through interviews, and successful candidates are offered the opportunity to work in the UK under the Skilled Worker Visa program.

Once they arrive, all recruits undergo training at IES’s bespoke facility to meet the standards required for work with major UK power providers, including Scottish Power and UK Power Networks.

Training ensures compliance and job readiness

IES’s training program emphasizes job-specific skills, safety, and compliance, ensuring that new recruits are fully prepared for the demands of the job.

“Upon arrival in the UK, all recruited staff members undergo further training at our dedicated, bespoke training facility,” IES stated. “This allows us to provide rigorous, job-specific preparation that ensures each team member meets the high standards required for our UK contracts.”