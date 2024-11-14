New Zealand updated its Long-Term Skill Shortage List (LTSSL) in November 2024, listing 66 in-demand jobs.

This gives skilled workers opportunities for work visas, family inclusion, and a path to permanent residency.

DAAD’s recent report states that the updated LTSSL is a major opportunity for foreign workers, as it offers several visa options.

These visas can lead to long-term stays in New Zealand and a path to permanent residency, making it a great opportunity for those in the listed professions.

Work visa opportunities for skilled workers

For those filling roles on the LTSSL, New Zealand offers several visa options:

Essential skills work visa : For those filling positions that New Zealand citizens or residents cannot fill, this visa can lead to longer-term visa options and allow workers to bring their families.

: For those filling positions that New Zealand citizens or residents cannot fill, this visa can lead to longer-term visa options and allow workers to bring their families. Skilled migrant category (SMC) resident visa : A points-based visa offering a direct path to residency for qualified workers in high-demand fields.

: A points-based visa offering a direct path to residency for qualified workers in high-demand fields. Accredited employer work visa (AEWV): Available for those employed by government-accredited employers in New Zealand.

Available for those employed by government-accredited employers in New Zealand. Long-Term skill shortage list work visa: Specifically for individuals filling roles on the LTSSL. This visa offers a route to residency through the Work to Residence pathway.

Where to find jobs in New Zealand

Those interested in finding positions in New Zealand can start their search on several key platforms:

Seek.co.nz: New Zealand’s main job portal with thousands of listings.

Trade Me Jobs: A popular platform for various job categories.

Careers.govt.nz: Government site offering job listings and career advice.

New Kiwis: A job portal aimed at newcomers to New Zealand, managed by the Auckland Chamber of Commerce.

Workhere New Zealand: Focuses on helping international talent find employment in New Zealand.

Additionally, DAAD informs that recruitment companies like Robert Walters New Zealand, Hays Recruitment New Zealand, and Randstad New Zealand specialize in connecting foreign professionals with employers seeking skilled workers.

66 high-demand occupations on the LTSSL

The LTSSL includes 66 occupations across multiple sectors, including engineering, healthcare, education, and skilled trades. Below are some of the key roles on the list:

Engineers: Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Geotechnical Engineers (Salary Range: NZD $75,000–$130,000).

Healthcare Professionals: General Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Midwives, Physiotherapists (Salary Range: NZD $60,000–$200,000).

Tradespeople: Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Welders, and Automotive Mechanics (Salary Range: NZD $50,000–$95,000).

Educators: Secondary School Teachers, Early Childhood Teachers (Salary Range: NZD $50,000–$90,000).

IT and Technology: Software Developers, ICT Systems Analysts, Network Administrators, Data Analysts (Salary Range: NZD $70,000–$135,000).

These roles are crucial to New Zealand’s economy, and individuals with the necessary qualifications and experience in these fields may find themselves eligible for one of the work visas.

Qualifications and salary expectations

DAAD reports that each job on the LTSSL has its own qualification requirements. For instance, to work as a Civil Engineer in New Zealand, you need a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. Salaries also vary by role; civil engineers can earn between NZD $80,000 and $120,000 per year, while registered nurses typically earn between NZD $60,000 and $100,000.

The full list of 66 occupations includes both high-skilled professionals and skilled tradespeople, offering opportunities across a wide spectrum of industries.

Those with the relevant qualifications are encouraged to apply for these in-demand roles to take advantage of the work visa options available.

Path to permanent residency

Those who qualify for the LTSSL Work Visa can move towards permanent residency through the Work to Residence pathway. This lets skilled workers settle in New Zealand, contribute to the workforce, and secure long-term residency for themselves and their families.