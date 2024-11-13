The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has issued a comprehensive advisory for WhatsApp users in Nigeria to help protect their accounts against hacking and unauthorized access.

This advisory provides specific steps for both individuals and group administrators to prevent and respond to account breaches.

The guidance comes amid growing concerns over cyber threats targeting messaging apps and social media platforms, with WhatsApp being particularly vulnerable due to its widespread use.

NITDA emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant while using the platform to ensure security and safeguard personal information

“WhatsApp is a powerful communication tool, but like any digital platform, it requires you to stay vigilant. Follow these simple yet crucial steps to ensure your security and protect your information,” the agency stated.

Recover hacked accounts

NITDA advises that if a user suspects their WhatsApp account has been compromised, they should act swiftly to regain control. One of the immediate actions recommended is logging out of all devices to disconnect any unauthorized users.

“Logging out all devices can help limit unauthorized access and give users back control of their accounts,” NITDA stated.

For a more comprehensive recovery, users are encouraged to uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp, which allows them to request a new verification code. NITDA emphasizes that setting up two-step verification immediately after regaining access is essential, as this adds a security layer against potential future hacks.

“Two-step verification is one of the most effective measures in preventing unauthorized access,” NITDA said.

NITDA also suggests that hacked users notify their contacts to prevent potential phishing attempts. Informing contacts is key to limiting the spread of any misleading messages or links that could harm other users.

Additionally, reviewing recent chats for any unusual activity or messages is recommended. For ongoing issues or if recovery proves challenging, NITDA encourages contacting WhatsApp Support directly.

Protecting group chats

NITDA’s advisory extends specific guidance for WhatsApp group administrators on safeguarding group chats, especially when a group member’s account is compromised.

If a member’s account is hacked, admins are advised to immediately remove the compromised member from the group to prevent the spread of any unauthorized content. According to NITDA, informing group members about the compromised account is critical, as it helps raise awareness and encourages caution among members regarding suspicious links or messages.

Admins are further encouraged to reach out to the affected member through alternative communication channels to inform them about the breach and offer guidance on recovering their account.

NITDA highlights the value of using WhatsApp’s support tools, such as the “Forgot PIN” and “Request Support” options, for recovery. Should the need arise, group admins may also report the compromised account to WhatsApp for assistance.

How to secure your WhatsApp account

To reduce the likelihood of account hacks, NITDA recommends several best practices that can help all WhatsApp users enhance their account security:

Enabling two-step verification is a primary suggestion from NITDA. This feature, accessible through WhatsApp’s security settings, adds a crucial second layer of protection.

NITDA warns users to exercise caution with links and files received from unverified contacts, as clicking on unknown links can expose the user’s device to malware and phishing schemes.

Regularly updating the WhatsApp app is another key recommendation. Updating ensures users have the latest security patches, which address vulnerabilities hackers may exploit.

NITDA also advises users to adjust privacy settings to control who can see their profile photo, status, and last seen. This can minimize exposure to unknown individuals who might misuse such information.

As an added precaution, users are advised to keep their verification codes confidential, never sharing them with others, including those posing as WhatsApp support or other trusted services.

Finally, NITDA recommends that users avoid using WhatsApp over unsecured public Wi-Fi networks, which are more vulnerable to data breaches.