The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday urged countries to take proactive measures to prevent the recurrence of pandemics and the spread of new viruses.

Addressing leaders, scientists, and health advocates at the COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Ghebreyesus said analysis and predictions regarding the probability of recurrence of pandemics and new viruses will play a pivotal role in the coming years,

“Several measures are already being implemented in response,” he noted, adding that preventing the recurrence of such incidents is possible only if the countries take necessary preparatory measures in advance and act cautiously.

Dr. Tedros also emphasized the intersection of climate change and public health, speaking on to the urgent need for ongoing monitoring and preventive action to protect communities from future emergencies. “It is vital to be prepared to prevent threats and minimize their consequences. At the same time, each of us must realize our responsibility,” he added.

Health impacts of extreme weather and pollution

In his address, Dr. Tedros challenged attendees by asking: “Why does climate change matter? Why should we care about rising temperatures, sea levels, and extreme weather events? We care because, ultimately, climate change is about human health.”

Rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and air pollution, Dr. Tedros explained, are not merely environmental threats— but direct drivers of illness and premature death. Quoting Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, he said, “We care about rising sea levels and temperatures because they take land and homes, make our planet less habitable, contribute to cardiovascular disease, and fuel the spread of communicable diseases to new places.”

“We care about extreme weather events because they claim lives, devastate livelihoods, and destroy infrastructure. We care about air pollution because it fills our lungs with poison. That’s why we say climate crisis a health crisis. This crisis is not sometime in the future—It’s right here and now, affecting us all,” Dr. Tedros added.

Vulnerable populations bear the heaviest burden

The WHO chief warned that the impacts of climate change are already being felt, with vulnerable populations, especially women and children, bearing the heaviest burdens. “Air pollution alone is responsible for seven million premature deaths each year,” Dr. Tedros revealed, adding that it’s a leading cause of under-five mortality.

“Rising temperatures are expanding the reach of infectious diseases like malaria, and last year, people faced a record 50 additional days of health-threatening heat.”

The statistics paint a grim picture. Over 20 million people were displaced by weather-related disasters last year, and the situation may worsen. By 2050, climate change is projected to push up to 158 million more women and girls into extreme poverty, outnumbering men and boys by 16 million in this vulnerable group.

Climate action is self-preservation

“Climate action is self-preservation; climate inaction is self-sabotage,” Dr. Tedros urged, emphasizing the urgency of climate action for the sake of children and future generations.

He highlighted a WHO report released at COP29, which estimates that 1.9 million premature deaths could be prevented through five evidence-based interventions: early warning systems for extreme heat, solar-powered health facilities, improved water sanitation and hygiene (WASH), cleaner household energy, and updated fiscal policies on fossil fuel subsidies.

Protecting People, Places, and the Planet

According to Dr. Tedros, protecting people, places, and the planet is key. Protecting people means prioritizing equity and human rights while building climate-resilient health systems, he explained.

He outlined WHO’s approach to addressing the climate health crisis through the Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH), which unites 90 countries and over 70 partners to drive national-level progress on health and climate resilience.

Dr. Tedros also highlighted the importance of making cities healthier places to live, with cleaner energy, zero-emissions transportation, and sustainable infrastructure. “We need cities and communities that nurture health rather than harm it,” he stated.

Finally, protecting the planet will require overhauling financial systems to reduce reliance on fossil fuel extraction and promote well-being for all, he argued, stressing that governance must prioritize the needs of the most affected communities.

“There is no stronger argument for climate action than health,” Dr. Tedros concluded. “And there is no stronger motivation than the health of our children.”