A Bureau De Change (BDC) operator, Ayuba Tanko, has denied transacting directly with the former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano during his administration.

The prosecution witness testified before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday at the trial of Willie Obiano, who is facing N4 billion security vote fraud charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nairametrics previously reported that the court had adjourned the trial after dismissing Obiano’s legal team’s motion seeking to quash the EFCC charges.

On January 24, 2024, the anti-graft agency arraigned him in court over the alleged diversion of public funds, but he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

EFCC’s Case

Among other allegations, former Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano is accused of transferring over N1.2 billion from the state’s security vote to a company unrelated to government affairs, committing offenses under the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

Security votes are monthly allowances allocated to the 36 states, intended for securing the state.

Nairametrics previously reported that EFCC’s lawyer, Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), contended that the EFCC investigation was not limited to Security Votes Accounts but also included allegations of stealing, corruption, abuse of office, and conspiracy.

Obiano, through his lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), filed a motion seeking an order from the court to quash the charges, arguing that the case amounted to a flagrant abuse of judicial process and a mockery of the criminal justice system.

He further argued that no proof of evidence showed that his client had given a directive for the disbursement of security votes or other funds belonging to the Anambra State government.

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo held that the issue of proof of evidence was not applicable when a criminal charge is brought before a federal high court.

The court also held that the EFCC has the powers to investigate and prosecute financial crimes, including those involving monies from Nigeria’s Federation Account.

Subsequently, the judge dismissed the ex-governor’s application and set dates for the commencement of the trial.

What Transpired in Court

At the resumed trial on Wednesday, Tanko admitted receiving N416 million under the ex-governor’s administration, by proxy.

He listed his company’s accounts that received the funds as Sauki Bureau De Change and Zigaziga Trading and Company Ltd.

“I am a trader. I trade in forex exchange. I deal in USD, Euros, and Pounds Sterling. I source customers, exchange currencies, and collect a commission,” Tanko explained.

“Between April 2017 and December 2017, the total amount I received during that period was N416 million. I converted this into a dollar equivalent of 1,137,000.00 USD,” he added.

Under cross-examination by Obiano’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, the witness denied dealing directly with the ex-governor.

“I did not deal directly with the defendant,” the witness responded.

Other witnesses were called to support the EFCC’s allegations against the ex-governor.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed February 24 to 26, 2025, for the continuation of the trial.

What You Should Know

Obiano was placed on the watchlist of the anti-graft agency over allegations of corruption after the completion of his tenure in 2022.

Days later, he was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and subsequently arraigned.

The trial had stalled due to a motion filed by the governor, which raised questions about the court’s jurisdiction.

The court dismissed the motion, clearing the way for the trial to commence.