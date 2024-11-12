New Zealand is offering several pathways for skilled workers to apply for permanent residence in the country.

These pathways aim to address labor shortages in key sectors and allow qualified professionals to contribute to New Zealand’s economy.

According to New Zealand Immigration, applicants who meet specific eligibility criteria can now apply for residence through various visa options, including the Skilled Migrant Resident Visa and the Green List pathway.

Overview of skilled residence pathways

There are three primary skilled residence pathways available for those who meet the requirements. These pathways are designed to help individuals apply for permanent residency based on their qualifications and work experience:

1. Skilled Migrant Resident Pathway

2. Green List Pathway

3. Care Workforce and Transport Sector Agreement Pathways

Some of these visas allow applicants to apply for residency immediately, while others, such as the Work to Residence Visa, require work experience in New Zealand before applying for permanent residency.

Skilled migrant category resident visa

The Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) Resident Visa is designed for individuals with skills that contribute to New Zealand’s economic growth. To apply for this visa, applicants must:

Have a job or job offer in skilled employment in New Zealand

Earn at least the median wage

Obtain a minimum of 6 points based on their qualifications, income, and work experience

Applicants are informed that points are awarded for factors like New Zealand qualifications or registration, and work experience in a skilled job in New Zealand. Applicants can earn up to 3 points for each year of skilled work experience.

However, if the applicant’s job is at an ANZSCO level 1 to 3, they must meet or exceed the median wage threshold to qualify. For ANZSCO level 4 to 5 jobs, applicants must earn 1.5 times the median wage to be eligible for additional points.

ANZSCO stands for the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations. It is a system used to classify and categorize occupations in both Australia and New Zealand. The ANZSCO code helps to identify job roles and their corresponding skill levels, making it easier to assess qualifications, skills, and work experience for immigration purposes.

In the context of New Zealand’s immigration system, the ANZSCO is used to determine the skill level of a particular job. Occupations are categorized into five skill levels, ranging from Level 1 (the highest skill level, requiring a university degree or equivalent) to Level 5 (the lowest skill level, which typically requires on-the-job training or minimal formal qualifications).

This classification helps to assess eligibility for various visas, such as the Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa, by matching the required skill level of a job with the applicant’s qualifications and experience.

Green list pathways:

Straight to Residence and Work to Residence

New Zealand offers two main Green List pathways for skilled professionals:

1. Straight to residence visa

This visa allows applicants to apply for residency if they hold a job with an accredited employer in a Tier 1 Green List role. Applicants can apply from overseas or on a work visa if they meet the criteria.

2. Work to residence visa

The Work to Residence Visa is available to those who have worked in a Tier 2 Green List role for at least 24 months with an accredited employer. Applicants must also be paid at least the median wage for their position when applying.

To qualify, applicants must have worked for 24 months in a Green List role and meet the required pay thresholds during that time.

Care workforce and transport sector work to residence pathways

In addition to the Green List pathways, New Zealand offers specific work to residence pathways for individuals in the care workforce and transport sectors:

1. Care workforce work to residence Visa

Applicants must have at least 24 months of work experience in a care role that meets wage requirements. To qualify, individuals must have earned at least NZD $28.25 an hour during their work experience. This pathway allows applicants to use work experience in other in-demand roles to meet the 24-month requirement, such as in transport or other Green List roles.

2. Transport work to residence visa

This visa is for those employed in transport sector roles. Applicants must have worked for an accredited employer in the transport sector for 24 months.

The immigration body informs that some roles were removed from this pathway in April 2024, so applicants must check current eligibility details before applying.

Requirements and documentation

When applying for any of these skilled residence pathways, applicants must provide sufficient documentation to support their application. These include:

Police certificates

Medical certificates

Proof of English language proficiency

Job offer or evidence of current employment in New Zealand

Qualifications or registration documents, where applicable

New Zealand Immigration informs that it is essential that applicants meet the eligibility criteria for each visa type and provide all required documents to avoid delays or rejection of their application, for there is no refund.

New Zealand offers multiple pathways for skilled professionals to apply for permanent residence, targeting critical sectors such as healthcare, engineering, and transport. By meeting the specific visa criteria and providing the necessary documentation, applicants can secure a streamlined process for gaining residency and contributing to New Zealand’s economy.

For more information on the different visa options and eligibility requirements, prospective applicants should visit the New Zealand Immigration website