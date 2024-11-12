Ahead of Ghana’s December 7 election, former President John Dramani Mahama, 65, has been announced as the leading candidate in an increasingly tight race.

According to a recent poll by Global InfoAnalytics, the main opposition leader from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) holds 52% of voter support, placing him ahead of his chief rival, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate and current Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who garnered 41.3%.

With an error margin of 1.9%, the data shows Mahama’s notable resurgence and public confidence, amid a climate deeply shaped by economic and social concerns.

Both candidates have proposed strategies to address these concerns, resonating with voters eager for solutions amid Ghana’s economic turbulence.

Despite Mahama’s previous presidency (2012-2017) facing criticism for power shortages and an unstable economy, his significant investments in infrastructure stand out to voters today.

His bid for re-election with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) aligns with a vision to restore the economy, which faced challenges under his leadership yet promises renewed direction in 2024.

Background

Born on November 29, 1958, in Damongo, the former capital of the West Gonja District in Ghana’s Northern Region, John Dramani Mahama’s early years were shaped by a lineage steeped in political and social influence.

His father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, was a well-regarded rice farmer, a Member of Parliament for the West Gonja Constituency, and the Northern Region’s first Regional Commissioner under President Kwame Nkrumah’s government.

This familial heritage would later shape Mahama’s own approach to public service and governance.

Early Education

Mahama’s formal education began in Ghana, where he later gained admission to the University of Ghana in Legon, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in History in 1981. Shortly after, he returned to Tamale, where he taught history at Ghana Secondary School.

However, Ghana’s political and economic instability soon impacted his life directly. The turmoil of the early 1980s led Mahama to temporarily relocate to Nigeria, where his father was living in exile.

In 1983, Mahama returned to Ghana with a renewed drive to foster communication and understanding across communities.

This led him to enroll in a postgraduate program in Communication Studies at the University of Ghana, from which he graduated in 1986.

His academic journey then took him to Moscow in the former Soviet Union, where he studied at the Institute of Social Sciences, obtaining a postgraduate degree in Social Psychology in 1988. Mahama’s experience in Moscow allowed him to examine the limitations of the Socialist system, reinforcing his belief that each country must develop its own unique path toward progress.

Political Career

John Mahama’s entry into Ghanaian politics began in earnest in 1996 when he joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency. A compelling advocate for the underprivileged, Mahama’s political ascent was fueled by his charisma and dedication to service, earning him re-election in 2000 and 2004.

In 1997, Mahama was appointed Deputy Minister for Communications, and he quickly rose to become the Minister for Communications in 1998, a role he held until 2001. His tenure was marked by efforts to modernize and expand Ghana’s communications infrastructure.

In 2001, after his ministerial role, he became the Minority Parliamentary Spokesman for Communications, a position he held until 2008. Mahama’s insights and leadership solidified his standing as a prominent figure within the NDC.

In 2008, Mahama was selected as the vice-presidential running mate to Professor John Evans Atta Mills. Following their victory, he assumed office as Vice President of Ghana in 2009.

In July 2012, Mahama became President following the death of Atta Mills, and later that year, he won a full term as President. His election marked a historic moment, as he became the first Ghanaian leader born after the country’s independence in 1957.