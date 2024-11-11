The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) and Access Bank have displayed their commitment towards ensuring that renewable energy issues are brought into the front burner.

This was demonstrated at the Renewable Energy Conference 2024 organized by REAN with the theme, “Unlocking affordable energy for all”.

Ayo Ademilua, President of Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN), while speaking on the collaboration between REAN and Access Bank, said the association is honoured to have the bank as a partner in the quest to promote renewable agenda.

He said, “We are glad that Access Bank is in this with us. The kind of renewed drive demonstrated by Access bank in the recent few weeks concerning our industry is very encouraging. I had a chat with a team that is here about a few minutes ago, letting them understand that we are willing to support and collaborate with them and I believe that with the collaborations with us, guiding and helping in the way, I see that they have the drive and the willingness to support and to drive clean energy access. So, I believe that they will put actions behind those words”.

Speaking on funding, Ademilua said the association is hopeful of remarkable financial support from the bank.

While briefing the gathering, Gregory Jobome, Executive Director, Risk Management, Access Bank, said the bank sees the REAN Annual General Meeting as a unique one, while the theme of the meeting speaks directly to a core challenge faced in Nigeria and, indeed, across Africa.

He said, “At Access Bank, we recognize that energy is not only the backbone of economic development but a fundamental need that touches every aspect of life. Our commitment to supporting renewable energy initiatives stems from the belief that affordable and sustainable energy is essential for a brighter, more inclusive future for all Nigerians.

“Today, we stand at a crossroads where renewable energy is not just an aspiration but a necessity. Access Bank is proud to work with REAN and other industry players to support projects that can transform Nigeria’s energy landscape. We know that financing sustainable solutions requires more than just funding; it requires vision, partnerships, and a commitment to removing the barriers that have traditionally restricted access to affordable energy.

Through collaborative efforts and innovative financing solutions, we can create a framework that attracts the necessary investments, fosters local manufacturing, and incentivizes clean energy projects.

“This conference provides the unique platform to share ideas, insights, and strategies that can propel us toward achieving universal energy access. I am inspired by the work that each of you is doing in this field and am confident that our discussions today will lay the groundwork for impactful progress”.

“We also must impact our planet positively. Now, these are things that came from exposure. We got very early exposure in a global context, working with the likes of the IFC, FMO, DG, World Bank and other global players, and that early interaction and that global scale meant we were able to make the business case for operating in this manner, and that’s why we set up a sustainability unit, since 2008 that has staff in it.

“Right now, we are at the cusp of further transformation for our country. The world is transforming, in terms of the net zero journey and in terms of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Access Bank has been preparing for this for a long time, so, we are not going to be found wanting and we are leading that chart to ensure that more and more of our colleagues and players participate in this journey” Jobome concluded.

This collaboration is a further testament to the bank’s commitment to it’s Sustainable Finance Accelerator Program, which was unveiled at the bank’s head office one month ago. The program was designed support corporates, MSMEs, and nano businesses focused on climate mitigation, adaptation, health care, and other social projects.

Interested applicants are encouraged to click HERE to register and follow Access Bank’s social pages and website for more information and updates regarding the Sustainable Finance Accelerator Program.