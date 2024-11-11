President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, assured his Middle East counterparts in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that Nigeria will “continue to support international efforts that advance peace and stability in the Middle East.”

The president made this statement at the Arab-Islamic Summit, according to a press release by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), on November 11, 2024.

The summit was organized for stakeholders to discuss the current situation in the Middle East, particularly focusing on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Palestine, following the ongoing conflict between Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iranian proxies.

FG seeks end to Immeasurable Suffering

President Bola Tinubu called for an end to the war in Gaza, warning that “the conflict in Palestine has persisted for far too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering.”

He reiterated Nigeria’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, affirming the country’s support for a two-state solution where both Israelis and Palestinians can coexist in security and dignity.

“The conflict in Palestine has persisted for far too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering on countless lives,” he stated.

“As representatives of nations that value justice, dignity, and the sanctity of human life, we have a moral obligation to collectively bring about an immediate end to this conflict.

“It is not enough to issue empty condemnations. The world must work towards an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza, which has persisted for far too long. No political aim, no military strategy, and no security concern should come at the expense of so many innocent lives,” he said.

Tinubu emphasized that while states have the right to self-defense, this must be done with proportionality, in accordance with global legal, diplomatic, and moral frameworks.

More insights

He further maintained that an entire civilian population, along with their dreams and futures, cannot be dismissed as collateral damage.

The Nigerian leader commended King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for convening the summit, describing it as a vital opportunity to renew diplomatic efforts and work toward sustainable peace.

He assured that Nigeria, drawing from its own experiences, would continue to support international efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East, as noted in the statement.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s history, Tinubu noted that the country’s experiences, both domestically and regionally, have taught its citizens that identity politics cannot replace the need to respect the nuances of diversity.

He recommended reconciliation between the warring parties, suggesting that honest conversation could foster understanding, leading to peace and stability in the region.

More Insights

According to the statement, President Tinubu also called for the establishment of a secretariat to oversee the implementation of the Summit’s resolutions.

“He urged the leaders to mandate a select group of Heads of Government to garner global support and supervise the implementation of the Summit’s resolutions, providing regular reports to a joint OIC and Arab League leadership until permanent peace is achieved in the Middle East,” the statement partly read.

In his opening remarks, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was quoted as condemning Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon, including the targeting of civilians and the continued violation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Crown Prince also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role in promoting Palestinian statehood based on the 1967 borders.

Backstory

In October 2023, Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, resulting in over a thousand casualties, according to Israeli authorities.

The Nigerian government immediately called for a ceasefire as the situation escalated into a full-blown conflict.

On October 8, 2023, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf M. Tuggar issued a statement saying, “The Federal Government of Nigeria is deeply concerned about the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas on the morning of Saturday, October 7, 2023, and calls for de-escalation and a ceasefire.”

Israel retaliated immediately, and the conflict has since continued, claiming lives on both sides.