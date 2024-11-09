The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Siemens Healthineers, have signed an agreement to improve cancer care treatment infrastructure in Nigeria.

This collaboration between public and private sectors is aimed at addressing critical health challenges, ensuring that Nigerians have access to world-class cancer treatment and care.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, who announced this on Friday via a post on shared in a post on X, said the agreement aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to create a healthier and more prosperous Nigeria through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Initiative (#NHSRII).

“Moving forward with Mr. President’s @officialABAT pledge for a healthier and more prosperous Nigeria, we have taken a significant step today with the signing of the Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (@nsia_nigeria) and Siemens Healthineers @SiemensHealth,” the Minister stated.

“This partnership is pivotal to achieving improved quality health outcomes under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Initiative (#NHSRII), and reinforces our commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure, especially in the area of cancer treatment, where the burden on Nigerian families has been profound,” he emphasized.

Transforming cancer care

With the first set of facilities expected to be operational by May 2025, this agreement marks the beginning of a transformative era in Nigeria’s cancer care landscape.

For the first time, Nigeria will benefit from a large-scale investment in advanced cancer treatment infrastructure, empowering our healthcare system to deliver timely, high-quality care to those in need.

“The significance of this agreement extends beyond a commercial transaction, Pate continued. “It represents a strategic alignment of public and private sector resources to address some of the most pressing health challenges facing our nation.”

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare also said that the partnership will ensure that newly installed equipment will be supported by a well-trained workforce, enabling the delivery of quality cancer treatment from day one.

“The initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for a healthcare system that meets global standards and responds to the pressing needs of Nigerian citizens.”

A collaborative effort for a healthier future

Pate commended the leadership of Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, Managing Director of NSIA, for his instrumental role in advancing the project and maximizing the impact of public healthcare investments.

He also recognized Mr. Ashok Kakkar, Vice President and Zone Head for Middle East and Africa at Siemens Healthineers, for the company’s exceptional commitment to Nigeria’s healthcare progress.

“Siemens’ 30% discount on equipment and commitment to extensive training for healthcare professionals underscore their long-term dedication to the success of this initiative.”

Collaborative efforts from institutions like the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) and various federal university teaching hospitals have ensured that this project aligns closely with Nigeria’s healthcare priorities.

“As we celebrate this achievement, we remain optimistic about the future of healthcare in Nigeria. With the promise of Mr. President, the dedication of our partners, and the unwavering support of stakeholders, we are building a resilient healthcare system that will serve all Nigerians,” Pate concluded.