With Donald Trump securing a second term as president of the United States, leaders from Africa, including Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, expressed optimism about the potential for stronger economic ties between the U.S. and the continent.

However, his return to office has raised concerns for Nigerians planning to study, work, or immigrate to the U.S. due to the likely reinstatement of strict immigration policies that could impact student visas, travel restrictions, and remittance flows.

Immigration restrictions and visa backlogs

During his first term, Trump’s administration imposed travel bans on Nigeria and other countries, citing national security concerns.

The policy caused significant delays in processing visas for Nigerians, including students, professionals, and families.

Olumide Ohunayo, General Secretary of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ART), said that Trump’s return to office could lead to a resurgence of his previous immigration policies, which caused significant visa processing delays.

He pointed out that the backlog from Trump’s first term is still affecting U.S. embassies, with applicants currently facing waits of two to three years for interviews, unless they are government officials or diplomats.

Ohunayo warned that if these policies are reinstated in January, the backlog could grow even larger.

“If you remember, four years ago, Trump’s immigration policy pronouncement initiated the backlog that the U.S embassy is still dealing with today. That is if you have to apply for a visa now, you might not have the support for an interview till the next two to three years unless you are going on as a government official or diplomat

“And that backlog of his policy will now be reintroduced from January; which will now extend the backlog,” Ohunayo said.

He also noted that this could lead to frustration among applicants, including those who have won the green card lottery but now face additional regulations.

“Many may lose interest or be discouraged by the extra hurdles,” he said.

Ohunayo emphasized that these policy changes could have serious implications for both immigration and education in the U.S., as visa appointments continue to take over two years to secure.

Should Trump revive such travel restrictions, there are concerns that it could limit Nigerians’ ability to study or work in the U.S., frustrating many potential applicants who may look for alternatives in other countries.

“People who have won the green card lottery could also be subjected to extra regulations. This could discourage many or even cause them to lose interest entirely,” said Ohunayo

Impact on Nigerian students

Despite concerns about Trump’s return to office, there are experts who believe the impact on students may not be as severe.

Aviation expert Bernard Bankole argued that Trump’s policies will likely focus on illegal immigration rather than on students coming to the U.S. for education.

“As long as students pay their fees and are not involved in anything illegal, they should not be worried,” Bankole said.

Bankole also noted that Trump’s administration, like his first term, may prioritize protecting the interests of American citizens.

He believes that legitimate students and professionals seeking to study or do business in the U.S. should not fear being targeted.

“Trump is focused on protecting the interests of America, and as long as students follow the rules, they should be fine,” he said.

He further argued that while Trump may not be a perfect figure, he is seen as someone who will fight for the country’s economic interests. “Life is all about perception,” Bankole said.

“People see Trump as bold and willing to protect the interests of the U.S., which could help the economy.”

Bankole also addressed concerns about race, pointing out that Trump’s team includes a diverse range of people, including black and Hispanic individuals, suggesting that not all policies are racially motivated.

“The press needs to calm down and allow us to see what he can do,” he said, noting that Trump’s potential economic policies could affect countries around the world, including Nigeria.

Bankole emphasized that the focus of Trump’s immigration policy will likely remain on illegal immigration, not on students.

“I don’t think there will be any significant impact on students,” he said.

“As long as they are going to school and following the rules, they should be unaffected.”

He concluded by stating that the U.S. economy’s direction under Trump could have broader global effects, but that the focus should remain on substance, not sentiment.

Economic consequences for Nigeria

Beyond education, the return of Trump could affect Nigeria’s economy, particularly through the flow of remittances.

Nigerians living abroad send over $20 billion annually in remittances, which play a crucial role in the country’s foreign exchange reserves. A reduction in the number of Nigerians able to visit the U.S. or send money back home due to travel restrictions could impact this significant financial flow.

A decrease in remittances would further strain Nigeria’s economy, which is already struggling with foreign exchange shortages.

It could reduce domestic consumption and place additional pressure on Nigeria’s foreign reserves.

The broader impact on U.S.-Nigeria relations

While there is concern about the potential return of Trump’s restrictive policies, there is a belief that Trump’s presidency could have a broader positive impact on the global economy.

Bankole emphasized that the U.S. remains a major economic force, and any positive economic changes in America would indirectly benefit countries like Nigeria.

“Life is all about perception,” Bankole said. “Trump believes in protecting America’s interests, and if that leads to a stronger U.S. economy, it could have positive ripple effects worldwide.”

He also pointed out that, despite the challenges, Nigeria should be focused on economic growth rather than sentiment about U.S. politics.

Bankole also stated that “life is not all about sentiments, sentiments will not put food on the table. Biden was there for four years, the question is what happened to their economy? What was the impact on Nigeria? If there was one impact in Nigeria, I would have maybe we should be crying right now. But what was the impact? Zero impact. And we are here talking about Trump.

“If Trump is going to make things work for Americans and it indirectly impacts us, fine. The election is not all about sentiments.”

While Trump’s second term may lead to a tougher immigration environment for Nigerians, the full impact on student mobility and economic relations will depend on how his policies evolve and how Nigerians adapt to new challenges.