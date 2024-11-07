Announces Art Hackathon to celebrate creativity among young Nigerians

IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”) group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, is sponsoring an Art Hackathon as part of activities leading up to the commissioning of the Ilorin Innovation Hub.

The Art Hackathon is a celebration of creativity and innovation among young enterprising Nigerians. Artists from Kwara State and across Nigeria are invited to submit works that resonate with the themes of innovation, creativity and local community development, and display high technical proficiency.

Selected artists will receive a cash prize of ₦500,000 for each work chosen and have their artwork displayed in the Ilorin Innovation Hub, providing an opportunity to leave their own legacy at the hub.

For eligibility requirements and further information, follow this link to register and send in your entry by November 14, 2024.

The Ilorin Innovation Hub, a state-of-the-art 3,000ft2 facility, is an initiative of the Kwara State Government developed in partnership with IHS Nigeria. The hub will run programs that seek to foster technological advancement, entrepreneurship, and overall economic growth across the region, and Nigeria in general. The hub aims to provide a conducive environment for startups, tech enthusiasts, and innovators to collaborate, develop new ideas, and help bring their projects to fruition.

Key features and services to be offered at the Ilorin Innovation Hub will include co-working spaces, incubation and acceleration programs, as well as workshops and training on technology and entrepreneurship. It will also provide a networking platform for players in the tech and venture capital ecosystem, while helping tech startups access investors and opportunities for funding.

Kazeem Oladepo, SVP and Chief Operating Officer, IHS Nigeria, commented, “Art and technology define and continue to reshape the world we live in. Today, the rapid expansion of digital technology is changing the art world in new ways, and vice versa, through the advent of innovative digital tools. It is this unique relationship between creativity and science that influenced our decision to include an Art Hackathon leading up to the opening of the Ilorin Innovation Hub. We are proud to work with the Kwara State Government on this initiative, which also aligns with our ambition of promoting local talent and creating opportunities for young people in the region. I look forward to the various expressions of creativity that this event will showcase.”