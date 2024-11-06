The United States Mission awarded the U.S. Exchange Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award to three distinguished Nigerian artists Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye, Chief Jimoh Buraimoh, and Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya—in recognition of their contributions to the arts and the longstanding cultural relationship between the U.S. and Nigeria.

According to a press release from the U.S. Consulate General Lagos office, the award commemorates 50 years of U.S.-Nigeria artistic collaboration.

The statement notes that each artist first visited the United States over five decades ago through the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

RelatedStories No Content Available

Celebrating decades of cultural exchange

U.S. Ambassador, Richard Mills, presented the awards, commending each artist’s dedication to their craft, their mentorship of emerging artists, and their contributions to fostering cultural ties between the U.S. and Nigeria.

Mills celebrated the U.S. commitment to cultural exchange, artistic expression, and heritage preservation.

“Art has the power to connect people and communities worldwide,” he said. “This is why we supported these programs 50 years ago, continue to support them now, and will keep supporting them in the future.”

Mills also highlighted the U.S. commitment to cultural exchange. He stated, “Art has the power to connect people and communities worldwide.

This is why we supported these programs 50 years ago, continue to support them now, and will keep supporting them in the future.”

Artistic journeys and global impact

Founder of the Nike Art Gallery, Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye, is reported to have taught traditional Nigerian art forms like adire and batik to students worldwide. Her works are displayed internationally, including at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C.

Reflecting on the U.S. exchange program, she said, “Participating in the U.S. government exchange program has significantly impacted my life, opening up new opportunities and perspectives that have shaped my career path and personal development.”

A well-known bead painter, Chief Jimoh Buraimoh, also shared his experience; “Going to the U.S. on an exchange program 50 years ago in 1974 was truly transformative, giving me an opportunity to share my work widely and mentor the next generation of artists.”

Details note that Buraimoh’s art has been exhibited globally, and he has taught at respected institutions, including Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Maine and several universities across the U.S.

What to know

Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya, 92, remains a prominent figure in Nigerian art, contributing through painting, printmaking, installation, and sculpture.

He expressed appreciation for the award and encouraged young artists to stay dedicated to their work.

“I am very excited and encouraged. I will continue to pay it forward by nurturing future talent in the industry,” he said.

Onobrakpeya also recognized for illustrating Chinua Achebe’s No Longer at Ease, has shown his work internationally, including in the Smithsonian’s exhibition “The Mask and the Sword.”

A collaborative event highlighting U.S.-Nigeria connections: The event was organized by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria in collaboration with the Rele Arts Foundation and Lauren Tate Baeza, Curator of African Art at the High Museum of Art, with support from Delta Airlines.

It highlighted the deep cultural connections between the U.S. and Nigeria, including the 50-year Sister Cities partnership between Lagos and Atlanta.