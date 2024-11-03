South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe and several associated companies are embroiled in a high-stakes lawsuit in Tanzania, facing claims for $195 million (R3.4 billion).

Tanzanian mining firm Pula Group has filed a lawsuit alleging Motsepe’s companies breached a non-compete agreement by investing in Evolution Energy Minerals, an Australian firm operating adjacent to Pula’s graphite project. The case, one of the largest to be heard in Tanzania’s commercial court, resumes on Monday.

The claim centers on Pula’s assertion that Motsepe’s affiliated companies—including African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), African Rainbow Capital, and ARCH Emerging Markets—violated a confidentiality and non-compete agreement by pursuing a rival project.

Charles Stith, chairman of Pula Group and former US ambassador to Tanzania, stated that Pula’s valuation of the lawsuit amount reflects third-party estimates of the financial impact Pula could face due to the alleged breach.

“The amount was based on a third-party valuation of what Pula stands to lose as a result of the competitive disadvantage resulting from the Motsepe associated companies’ violation of a confidentiality and non-compete agreement,” Stith said.

In response, Motsepe and his affiliated companies have firmly denied any wrongdoing. A spokesperson for ARM clarified that while ARM initially explored potential investments in unfamiliar minerals, the company ultimately declined to pursue Pula’s graphite project. “ARM concluded a confidentiality agreement with Pula and subsequently decided not to invest in the project, and communicated the decision to Pula,” the spokesperson stated, declining further comment as the case is before the court.

Pula, however, contends that a two-year non-compete clause was breached when Motsepe’s companies initiated talks with the Australian competitor during the contract period.

Stith argues that such practices put local firms like Pula at a competitive disadvantage, perpetuating inequities in Tanzania’s mining sector, where foreign interests dominate exploration.

“A similar dynamic exists across Africa, and the case is expected to set a legal precedent in protecting the rights of local mining and exploration companies competing against international counterparts,” Stith remarked, emphasizing the need for safeguards against what he described as “unfair and predatory practices” by larger entities.

The proceedings have been complicated by legal challenges from Motsepe’s companies, which have questioned the jurisdiction and validity of court proceedings, with occasional claims of improper legal service. According to Stith, ARM’s legal representatives have also failed to appear in court on multiple occasions.

A ruling in favor of Pula could mark a significant precedent in reinforcing protections for domestic firms operating in Tanzania’s lucrative mining industry.