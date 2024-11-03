In cryptocurrency, a presale is an event that offers the opportunity to acquire crypto tokens at a reduced price before its official listing.

Important presales are ranked by key features of its projects and tokens like level of community engagement, real-world utility, and its uptick potential.

Presales also offer a golden opportunity for users who love to get into a project in its early stages and become part of the project’s journey.

Many Presales are currently live but we selected the Top Three based on our aforementioned criteria.

$CASINO Token Presale

Cryptocasino is a new and exciting platform that combines the power of blockchain technology with the thrill of casino games.

The project’s native currency is $CASINO, and it runs on the Ethereum blockchain. The native cryptocurrency is used to incentivize players’ game participation.

Cryptocasino offers key features like decentralized gaming, transparency, and the potential to get dividends.

The platform also offers airdrops for the community to increase engagement.

The Presale event of the Cryptocasino project aims to leverage the billion-dollar casino industry. Presale started October 2024 and the current price for $Casino is 0.001 USDT

Purchase Methods include ETH, USDT, and USDC, and the current Amount Raised is 329,196 USDT

The Trump Token Presale

The Trump Token is a foremost crypto asset in the PoliFi category. The token represents the powering of political agendas with blockchain technology.

The Trump Token Presale aims to support Donald J. Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. The Trump token is built on the Solana blockchain.

The ongoing presale of this project will contribute 50% of the fund to SuperPACs working towards Trump’s reelection.

Speculations are that post-presale Trump tokens will surge 40% before or during coin launches.

The Presale Started in October 2024 and the Current Price is 10 USDT.

The Purchase Methods are ETH, USDT, and SOL. The project has raised an undisclosed amount of money.

Minotaurus Presale

Minotaurus is a Web 3 game project that is currently running a Live Presale where its native MTAUR token is offered for a reduced price. Minotaurus is an exciting endless runner game usually likened to the popular Temple Run game.

The game involves navigating a minotaur through a maze while fighting crypto creatures, discovering hidden treasures, and unlocking new areas within the game.

The MTAUR token can be exchanged for in-game currency which is used for a host of activities that include customizing characters, unlocking special zones, and acquiring in-game items.

The Minotaur presale is offering the MTAUR token for a reduced price of 0.00005975 USDT with the official listing price of the MTAUR token projected to be 0.0002 USDT.

To Hop on this important Presale, visit the official Minotaurus website. For more info visit the links below

What to Know

A presale event allows crypto users to acquire a token for a reduced price before its official listing. Presale events also allow early investors to back a crypto project long before it becomes popular thereby increasing the chances of backing a 100X project.

Minotaurus Presale is currently live and offering MTAUR Tokens for a reduced price.