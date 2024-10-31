Nigeria’s printing industry loses over N200 billion annually to book printing conducted abroad, according to the Gutenberg Prints Association of Nigeria (GUPPAN).

The Association’s President, Adekunle Adebambo, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday themed “Industrialisation: The Role of the Printing Business and Enhanced Printing Profession, Challenges, and Solutions,” the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Adebambo noted that the Nigerian printing sector holds the capacity to meet national demand, which would support both economic growth and job creation.

“Nigeria has the potential to provide all printing services needed domestically. If we optimise this potential, it would promote industrialisation and growth across multiple sectors,” he said.

The president highlighted that the majority of textbooks required by students in Nigerian schools—from nursery to secondary levels—are still imported.

This dependency on foreign-printed educational materials, he explained, not only drains resources but also hinders local industry development.

What they said

“Each year, Nigeria spends up to N200 billion on book printing abroad. Local partnerships could reduce this dependency, drive down the unemployment rate, and encourage job creation within the country,” Adebambo stated.

GUPPAN also called on the Federal Government, alongside the Ministry of Education, to invest in higher education pathways for printing professionals.

By fostering bachelor’s and postgraduate programmes in printing technology and management, Nigeria could cultivate a workforce skilled in printing innovation and uphold industry standards critical to future growth.

He stated that collaboration with universities could facilitate the development of an academic foundation for the sector, preparing a workforce for a future-ready printing industry.

Professionalism within the sector is also crucial, Adebambo argued, stressing that future leaders of the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPN) should hold qualifications in printing technology to ensure high standards.

“Commitment to professional standards promotes accountability, transparency, and progress, which are essential to building a competitive industry. Ensuring leaders have the necessary expertise will support a merit-based and sustainable printing ecosystem,” he continued.

More insights

Among the challenges facing GUPPAN, Adebambo cited limited educational pathways, a lack of qualified leadership, and insufficient policy support.

The Association is determined, however, to establish a regulated, professional, and sustainable printing industry, positioning Nigeria to serve both domestic needs and compete on the global stage.

Adebambo added that with support from the government and stakeholders, Nigeria’s printing sector can achieve international standing.

“Now is the time to correct past missteps, uphold the standards outlined by Act 24, 2007, and restore integrity to the printing industry,” he noted.

He urged media support in amplifying these concerns, to ensure Nigeria’s printing industry becomes a model of professionalism, innovation, and national pride.