The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy (FMCIDE) on Thursday announced fresh N2.8 billion support from Google to accelerate AI talent development across Nigeria.

This support, which is provided as a grant from Google.org to Data Science Nigeria, will bolster the Ministry’s ongoing AI-driven initiatives to upskill youth and under- and unemployed Nigerians, with a focus on AI skill development and education.

The latest supports followed a N100 million commitment from Google to the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) AI Fund, which was announced in September.

According to a statement from the Ministry, this grant is part of Google.org’s broader $5.8million commitment to support digital skills programs across Sub-Saharan Africa.

A boost for digital transformation in Nigeria

Commenting on the development, the Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, emphasised the importance of this support in driving Nigeria’s digital transformation

“This support from Google is a testament to our commitment to positioning Nigeria as a leader in AI innovation.

“By leveraging Google’s expertise and resources, we are creating opportunities to equip Nigerians with the skills they need to thrive in the global digital economy.

“This is a major step forward in our journey towards a more inclusive and innovative future for all Nigerians,” he said.

How the fund will be utilised

The N2.8billion Google.org grant will support Data Science Nigeria’s work with the Federal Ministry’s AI talent development programs, including:

DeepTech Ready Upskilling Programme: To provide 20,000 young Nigerians with advanced technical skills in data science and AI, preparing them for careers in this rapidly growing field.

Experience AI Programme: To equip 25,000 educators with the tools and resources to teach 125,000 young people about AI, inspiring the next generation of AI innovators.

Government AI Campus Programme: To upskill policymakers and public servants in AI policymaking, ensuring that Nigeria’s AI policies are developed and implemented responsibly.

Backstory

Earlier this year, the Ministry set the stage for AI integration in Nigeria by hosting the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (NAIS) Workshop, followed by the release of the National AI Intelligence Strategy.

This strategy aims to leverage AI to drive economic growth, improve governance, and enhance the well-being of all Nigerians.

This new support from Google.org will build on this strong foundation, further cementing Nigeria’s position as a leader in AI innovation on the continent.

Earlier this month, the government also launched a $1.5 million AI initiative backed by Luminate, a global foundation working to ensure that everyone has the information, rights, and power to influence the decisions that affect their lives.