Payaza Africa Limited is a fintech company dedicated to empowering businesses of all sizes across diverse industries through innovative financial solutions.

They focus on enhancing financial accessibility and supporting the growth of small businesses, which are vital to the economy.

By providing tailored products to ease how businesses receive (https://payaza.africa/collections) and send out (https://payaza.africa/payout) money, they aim to improve the financial capabilities of MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), enabling them to thrive in a competitive global landscape.

They have also hosted an MSME Summit (https://youtu.be/CZ6KzmVo_8Y), dedicated to bringing together small and medium enterprises to explore how their platform can significantly benefit businesses. The summit offered attendees a wealth of insights, extensive networking opportunities, and hands-on demonstrations on enhancing business growth and efficiency.

Many businesses left with valuable prizes, including complimentary website development services and grants of up to N1 million, empowering them with essential tools to advance their operations.

Payaza, in collaboration with UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization) ITPO Nigeria and Tech4Dev, and proudly sponsored by Petrocam Trading (Pty) Ltd, and Buuch Energy, is thrilled to announce the Payaza Fintech Hackathon 3.0 (https://hackathon.payaza.africa/), scheduled for the 20th and 21st of November, 2024. The hackathon invites innovators, developers, and entrepreneurs to tackle the theme: “AI-Powered Financial Inclusion for MSMEs: Empowering Small Businesses through AI-Driven Financial Solutions.” By creating solutions that have the potential to enhance financial accessibility, uplift diverse communities, and foster sustainable economic growth, participants will play a vital role in driving economic progress and inclusivity.

This event offers a dynamic platform for collaboration, where participants can brainstorm innovative ideas, develop prototypes with the guidance of experienced mentors, and present their projects to a panel of judges. The goal is to create AI-driven solutions that improve financial accessibility and operational efficiency for MSMEs, addressing the specific challenges highlighted in the hackathon’s problem statements and case studies.

Exciting Prizes Await!

To motivate participants further, Payaza is offering enticing prizes for the top teams:

Grand prize: $5,000 cash prize + access to the Payaza Incubator Program (10 weeks of mentorship starting January 2025).

1st runner up: $3,000 cash prize

2nd runner up: $1,000 cash prize

As an exclusive prize for the first-place winners, they will gain entry into the Payaza Incubator Program which will provide participants with the tools and resources required to grow their concepts into fully functional products. By the end of this program, winners will have access to investors, industry experts, and potential partners to accelerate their journey toward market launch.

Additionally, all participants of the hackathon will gain exclusive access to the Payaza Developers Circle, fostering ongoing collaboration and support and outstanding talents may be considered for recruitment by Payaza.

How to Apply:

You stand a chance to participate in the event by following these steps:

1. Visit the official Payaza Hackathon website: Hackathon.payaza.africa.

2. Register as a team of no fewer than 3 and no more than 5 individuals, including at least one of the following roles:

Product Manager

Frontend Developer

Backend Developer

AI/Machine Learning Engineer

3. Create unique solutions or products suited to the problem statement and in line with the theme.

4. Submit your presentation; shortlisted applicants will be invited to participate in this opportunity.

5. Deadline for submissions is the 8th of November, 2024.

We invite everyone passionate about technology and finance to seize this transformative opportunity. If you know someone who could benefit from this event, share the details and inspire them to participate. The Payaza Fintech Hackathon 3.0 is not merely a competition; it’s a chance to drive meaningful change in the future of MSMEs.

For more information about their products that support MSMEs, visit their official website (https://payaza.africa/) and follow them on social media @mypayaza .