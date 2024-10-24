Oando Plc has announced the appointment of Ademola Ogunbanjo as the President and CEO of its subsidiary, Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL), marking a new chapter in the company’s drive toward sustainable energy solutions across Nigeria and Africa.

This leadership change, confirmed through a LinkedIn post, highlights Ogunbanjo’s integral role in OCEL’s mission to develop climate-friendly projects and further underscores Oando’s commitment to green energy transformation.

Ogunbanjo has had a rich career trajectory, marked by his extensive experience across multiple industries, including banking, telecommunications, and oil and gas. Prior to assuming this leadership role, he served as the Executive Vice President at OCEL, where he worked closely with Ainojie Alexander Irune (PhD), the former President and CEO of the company.

His tenure as Executive Vice President positioned him at the forefront of OCEL’s renewable energy initiatives, solidifying his reputation as a visionary leader within the energy sector.

Ogunbanjo’s appointment to the helm of OCEL is expected to drive the company’s ambitious goal of fostering sustainable energy solutions in Nigeria, aligning with the broader global movement toward decarbonization.

Brief Profile of Ademola Ogunbanjo

His experience is not only grounded in corporate leadership but also in strategy consulting, where he has worked with various clients and organizations within and outside Nigeria. He has supported a wide range of initiatives, from mentoring entrepreneurs through NGOs like The Fate Foundation and Designing Futures, to offering his expertise to The Oando Foundation and Fela Durotoye’s AddVantage Series.

In his diverse professional background, Ogunbanjo has held senior positions, including as the General Manager, Business Support Group at an indigenous $2 billion Exploration and Production (E&P) company, where he oversaw critical departments such as Information Technology, Corporate Communications, Human Capital Management, and Legal.

His academic credentials are equally impressive, holding a specialized MSc in Consulting and Coaching for Change from the prestigious Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, as well as HEC Business School, Paris. He also earned certifications in Business, International Relations, and the Political Economy from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Ademola Ogunbanjo’s leadership experience is further complemented by his entrepreneurial spirit. He is the CEO of Proviant Integrated Services Limited and was the CEO of Avaizon Consulting, where he led strategic projects and executed business transformation initiatives.

Notably, Ogunbanjo ventured into politics in 2018, where he ran as a gubernatorial candidate for the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN). Though he served in this capacity for a little over a year, his political aspirations showcased his commitment to fostering change, both in the energy sector and in governance.

Oando Plc has expressed confidence in Ogunbanjo’s ability to steer Oando Clean Energy towards its goals of energy diversification and sustainability. The company looks forward to his leadership as they continue to explore and implement climate-friendly solutions aimed at reducing Africa’s carbon footprint.