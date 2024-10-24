On October 23, 2024, Canada conducted its second Express Entry draw of the year for trade occupations, granting 1,800 invitations to apply for permanent residency.

According to Immigration News Canada (INC), candidates in this draw are required to have a comprehensive ranking system (CRS) score of 433 or higher and at least six months of work experience in one of the designated trade occupations.

Details of the draw

In this targeted draw for trade occupations, the following details were recorded:

Number of Invitations Issued: 1,800

CRS Score Required: 433

Draw Date and Time: October 23rd, 2024

Tie-Breaking Rule Date: March 12th, 2024

This draw is part of a series of Express Entry rounds held this week, which have collectively issued 2,848 invitations, as outlined below:

October 23rd: 1,800 invitations (Trade Occupations)

October 22nd: 400 invitations (Canadian Experience Class)

October 21st: 648 invitations (Provincial Nominee Program)

CRS score distribution

As of October 22nd, 2024, the data shows how many candidates are in the Express Entry pool based on their Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores.

The scores range from 0 to 1200, and here’s the breakdown:

601-1200: 124 candidates have scores in this range.

501-600: 13,430 candidates have scores between 501 and 600.

451-500: 63,285 candidates have scores between 451 and 500.

401-450: 55,503 candidates have scores between 401 and 450.

351-400: 51,048 candidates have scores between 351 and 400.

301-350: 22,928 candidates have scores between 301 and 350.

0-300: 5,462 candidates have scores below 300.

This distribution shows a large number of candidates with scores in the mid-range (401-500), indicating that a significant portion of applicants may be competitive for invitations to apply for permanent residency.

Eligible trade occupations

INC reports that the following trade occupations were eligible for the Express Entry draw on October 23:

Residential and Commercial Installers and Servicers (NOC 73200)

Elevator Constructors and Mechanics (NOC 72406)

Machine Fitters (NOC 72405)

Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanics (NOC 72402)

Construction Millwrights and Industrial Mechanics (NOC 72400)

Carpenters (NOC 72310)

Plumbers (NOC 72300)

Electricians (NOC 72200) Welders and Related Machine Operators (NOC 72106)

Contractors and Supervisors, Other Construction Trades (NOC 72014)

These occupations reflect the demand for skilled workers in various sectors of the economy.

Next steps for ITA recipients

For those who received an ITA, the next steps include:

1. Submit Required Documents: These include a passport, language test results, Educational Credential Assessment (ECA), work experience letters, and proof of funds if required.

2. Complete the Application Within 60 Days: Candidates must submit their permanent residency application within 60 days of receiving the ITA.

3. Obtain Medical and Police Clearance Certificates: Ensure that these documents are current and valid.

This latest Express Entry draw underscores the Canadian government’s commitment to attracting skilled tradespeople as part of its immigration strategy. By targeting specific occupations, Canada aims to fill labor shortages and support economic growth.