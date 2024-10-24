A Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, has reportedly left Nigeria after months of lawful detention.

This was disclosed in a statement shared with Nairametrics on Thursday.

“Today, American citizen Tigran Gambaryan left Nigeria to return home to his family after 8 months of unlawful detention,” the statement from the family partly read.

Gambaryan’s Family Reacts

Nairametrics previously reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja discharged Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan from money laundering charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Emeka Nwite discharged Gambaryan on health grounds, corroborated by the EFCC.

The statement added that Tigran was allowed to leave Kuje prison on Wednesday night.

Reacting, his wife, Yuki Gambaryan, said, “It is a huge relief that this day has finally come. The past eight months have been a living nightmare. I wish it hadn’t taken this long for his release, or that his health had not declined so much, but we can now focus on healing as a family.”

She expressed gratitude to the U.S. government for their efforts in securing his release.

“There were moments I feared this day would never come, but Tigran’s supporters gave me hope and strength,” she stated.

She explained that the road ahead for Tigran’s recovery will be difficult.

Binance CEO Reacts

In a statement from Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, shared with Nairametrics on Thursday, he expressed deep relief and gratitude that Tigran Gambaryan has finally been released after enduring nearly eight months of detention in Nigeria.

According to him, “Throughout this difficult period, Tigran has shown immense strength, and we commend his resilience in the face of such severe adversity. We are deeply thankful to everyone who dedicated countless hours to support Tigran’s release.”

He stated that Tigran’s health and well-being remain Binance’s top priority, and he will now receive the medical care and rest he urgently needs alongside his family.

The CEO emphasized that Binance remains committed to collaborating with global regulators to ensure compliance and transparency in the evolving digital asset space.

He expressed eagerness to put “the episode” behind them and continue working toward a brighter future for the blockchain industry worldwide.

According to him, with a young, tech-savvy population and a strong interest in digital finance, Nigeria is well-positioned to leverage blockchain technology to address economic and social challenges.

He expressed readiness to play a “constructive role” in that effort.

Backstory

On February 28, 2024, Nigerian authorities detained two senior Binance executives: Nadeem Anjarwalla, a 37-year-old British-Kenyan who serves as the regional manager for Africa, and Tigran Gambaryan, a 39-year-old American who is the head of financial crime compliance at Binance.

Nairametrics reports that the executives filed a fundamental rights case against agencies of the Nigerian government, citing a violation of their constitutional right to liberty.

The duo was sued by the EFCC and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), alongside Binance, on the grounds of tax evasion, foreign exchange contravention, and money laundering. Anjarwalla later fled Nigeria while in detention, while Gambaryan remained in detention based on a court order.

Gambaryan’s bail applications were denied twice by the court, which aligned with the EFCC’s view that he was a flight risk at the time.

However, Gambaryan’s family continued to raise concerns about his health while urging the EFCC to release him and pursue its case against Binance.