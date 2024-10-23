Pestra, a leading distributor of communication, safety, and security systems in West Africa, proudly announced a significant expansion of its product portfolio during the highly anticipated Pestra Tech Day 2.0.

The event, held on October 15, 2024, marked a pivotal moment for Pestra as the company unveiled new strategic partnerships with top-tier global brands, including Johnson Controls, Optima, Zycoo, Avonic, and NVT Phybridge.

This expansion solidifies Pestra’s unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge, integrated security and communication solutions across the West African region.

These new alliances bring an array of advanced technologies into Pestra’s portfolio, expanding its offerings to meet the growing demands for reliable security, communication, and safety systems. The inclusion of state-of-the-art access control systems, integrated security management solutions, and innovative communication products bolsters Pestra’s position as a distribution leader in the West African market.

Strategic Partnerships: Powering Africa’s Security and Communication Evolution

Johnson Controls, a global leader in building automation and security systems, brings a robust and scalable suite of solutions that delivers efficiency and reliability. Their products, designed for various sectors, complement Pestra’s growing portfolio, particularly in large-scale security infrastructure projects that require high-performance access control and monitoring systems. Johnson Controls’ expertise in integrated security management will enhance Pestra’s ability to offer comprehensive solutions that address both immediate and long-term security challenges.

Similarly, Optima, renowned for its high-performance physical security solutions, strengthens Pestra’s capability to deliver top-tier access control systems. Their solutions, designed to ensure seamless security management for businesses of all sizes, add a new dimension to Pestra’s already impressive lineup of security products.

Zycoo, a leader in IP public address and IP PABX systems, further diversifies Pestra’s offerings in the communication sector. Zycoo’s innovative systems are designed to work seamlessly with existing infrastructure, allowing businesses to manage communication networks and general alarms with greater precision and control. These products complement our existing solutions from Bosch Security Systems.

NVT Phybridge: Revolutionizing Network Infrastructure with Cost-Saving and Sustainable Solutions

NVT Phybridge, a global pioneer in long-reach network communication technologies, brings unique expertise in simplifying and optimizing IP-based system installations. By leveraging its innovative long-reach PoE switches and adapters, NVT Phybridge allows businesses to reuse existing cabling infrastructure—saving up to 80% on infrastructure costs compared to traditional “rip and replace” methods. This not only reduces deployment complexity but also minimizes downtime and operational disruption, making IP modernization faster, more efficient, and significantly more cost-effective.

Furthermore, NVT Phybridge’s technology plays a crucial role in promoting sustainability by helping businesses reduce waste and carbon footprints associated with infrastructure replacement. This partnership enhances Pestra’s ability to deliver scalable, flexible, and eco-friendly communication and security solutions, especially for organizations transitioning to IP-based networks.

“With NVT Phybridge, we empower our clients to make smarter, cost-effective decisions without compromising on quality or performance. Our long-reach PoE technology is not only about cutting costs, but also about reducing disruption, minimizing downtime, and promoting sustainable business practices,” said Vincent Matthys, RSL / Sales and Business Development Director Europe at NVT Phybridge.

Avonic: Elevating the Audiovisual Experience

Avonic, another strategic partner, contributes advanced audiovisual solutions, enriching Pestra’s offerings in the communication space. With Avonic’s cutting-edge technologies, Pestra is positioned to offer clients a broader range of multimedia and conferencing systems, addressing the increasing demand for high-quality, integrated audiovisual solutions in corporate and government sectors.

Pestra’s Vision for the Future: A One-Stop Shop for Integrated Solutions

During the event, Paul Nwokolo, CEO of Pestra, shared his excitement about these new partnerships, stating, “We are thrilled to unveil these partnerships at Pestra Tech Day 2024, an event dedicated to showcasing the latest innovations in the industry. By integrating products and solutions from Johnson Controls, Optima, Zycoo, NVT Phybridge, and Avonic, we enhance our ability to offer our clients across West Africa the most comprehensive, future-ready security and communication systems available on the market. These alliances further position Pestra as a one-stop shop for integrated communication, safety, and security solutions”

Pestra Tech Day 2024: Showcasing Innovation

The Pestra Tech Day event provided a platform for industry professionals, clients, and partners to explore Pestra’s expanded product range. Attendees were able to participate in live demonstrations, engage with experts, and see firsthand how these new technologies can address the unique security and communication challenges faced by businesses in the region. The event also featured insightful presentations on industry trends and highlighted how the integration of these new solutions can transform security management in Africa and presentation of awards to her esteemed customers.

Commitment to Innovation and Customer-Centric Solutions

The partnerships announced during Pestra Tech Day underscore the company’s ongoing commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and ensuring that its clients have access to the latest, best-in-class solutions. As businesses in Africa face increasingly complex security challenges, Pestra’s expanded product offerings are designed to help clients address these issues efficiently and effectively, safeguarding both their physical assets and communication networks.

About Pestra

Pestra is a leading distributor of communication, safety, and security systems, serving clients across West Africa. With a focus on delivering innovative and reliable solutions, Pestra partners with global technology manufacturers to offer a comprehensive range of products and services. The company’s commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry expertise has made it a trusted name in West Africa, particularly in industries where security and communication are paramount.

Pestra’s portfolio includes a wide array of security and communication systems, ranging from access control and video surveillance to public address and network infrastructure solutions. With a customer-first approach, the company works closely with clients to design and implement systems tailored to their specific needs, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of safety and reliability.

For More Information

For more information on Pestra’s expanded product offerings and to discover how these new partnerships can benefit your organization, please visit www.pestra.net or contact our customer service team at cs@pestra.net.