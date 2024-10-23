The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.20% 201.97 points to close at 98,892.58.

The market capitalization surged by N122.49 billion to close at N59.92 trillion from N59.80 trillion, amidst the buy-interests and sell-offs, bulls dominated the market.

Despite the gains in the ASI and market cap, trading activity declined, with a 9.88% drop in trading value and a 15.63% decrease in the number of deals. The value of trades fell to N24.84 billion from N27.57 billion, meanwhile, the trading volume rose to 591.01 million shares from 405.02 million shares.

SEPLAT led in trading value, while CHAMPION took the lead in trade volume. The market’s upward trend was fuelled by gains in the share prices of TRANSCOHOT, which surged 9.28%, followed by WAPIC (9.09%), UPDC (6.90%), UNIVINSURE (5.88%), and ABCTRANS (4.65%).

On the downside, TANTALIZER and JOHNHOLT topped the list of losers with a 9.84% decline each, alongside DANGSUGAR, down 8.82%, REGALINS, which fell 7.14%, and HONYFLOUR, down 5.81%.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 98,892.58 points

Previous ASI: 98,690.61 points

Day Change: 0.20%

Year-to-Date Performance: +32.26%

Volume Traded: 591.01 million shares

Value Traded: N24.84 billion

Total Deals: 6,987

Top Gainers

TRANSCOHOT: +9.28% to N106.00

WAPIC: +9.09% to N1.55

UPDC: +6.90% to N1.55

UNIVINSURE: +5.88% to N0.36

REGALINS: +4.65% to N1.35

Top Losers

JOHNHOLT: -9.84% to N2.75

TANTALIZER: -9.84% to N0.55

DANGSUGAR: -8.82% to N31.00

REGALINS: -7.14% to N0.52

HONYFLOUR: -5.81% to N4.38

Top Traded Stocks

The market experienced a 9.88% decline in trade values, representing a reduction of N2.72 billion. This brought the total value down to approximately N24.84 billion, compared to N27.57 billion in the previous session.

SEPLAT topped the list in terms of trade value, contributing N19.48 billion. It was followed by UBA with N1.19 billion, CHAMPION with N1.02 billion, OANDO with N546.59 million, and ZENITHBANK with N444.27 million.

Despite the drop in value, trading volume saw a significant rise of 45.92%, closing at 591.01 million shares. CHAMPION led in volume with 255.28 million shares, followed by JAPAULGOLD with 108.85 million shares. Other notable contributors included UBA with 44.99 million shares, FCMB with 19.15 million shares, and CILEASING with 16.91 million shares.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

The SWOOT stocks, which include DANGOTE CEMENT, AIRTEL AFRICA, BUA CEMENT, BUA FOODS, MTNN, ARADEL, GEREGU, and TRANSPOWER, remained relatively stable throughout the trading session.

However, in the SWOOT banking sector, GTCO and ZENITHBANK experienced increases of 2.94% and 0.13%, while SEPLAT saw a decline of 0.67% in its share price.

Likewise, TRANSCOHOT and OANDO saw gains of 9.28% and 2% respectively, allowing both companies to re-enter the SWOOT category.

In total, 13 stocks now have market capitalizations exceeding the one trillion-naira mark (SWOOT).

The FUGAZ stocks also had positive outcomes, with GTCO, UBA, FBN Holdings, and ZENITHBANK rising by 2.00%, 1.89%, 0.77%, and 0.13% respectively, while Access Holdings remained unchanged.

Outlook

The market maintained its positive momentum for the second consecutive day this week.

Today’s trading session saw a decline in trading value and number of deals.

ASI’s did not increase as much as the increase it closed on Monday, coupled with the decrease in value and number of deals, it is likely the market close on a bearish trend tomorrow.