The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in collaboration with technical experts, has launched a state-level Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis aimed at identifying regions grappling with food and nutrition insecurity.

The Cadre Harmonisé is an analytical tool designed to assess food and nutrition security comprehensively.

It provides a thorough evaluation of current and projected food security situations by combining quantitative data (like crop yields and market prices) with qualitative insights from local communities.

The state-level CH analysis is being implemented across 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with contributions from partners including FAO, the Permanent Inter-State Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS), Action Against Hunger, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, and UNICEF, among others.

Dr. Dishi Khobe, the Special Adviser to the Adamawa State Governor on Food Security, emphasized the significance of this exercise in generating reliable data to pinpoint areas severely affected by poverty, food shortages, and malnutrition.

He stated, “The main goal is to combat food insecurity; the poor are getting poorer due to the rising cost of living, and we lack reliable data to support our people effectively.”

Importance of reliable data

Dr. Khobe highlighted the CH exercise’s long-standing track record, remarking, “We have followed the CH exercise for a long time and observed that the trends are accurate and factual; it has shown hotspots on the map for immediate intervention.”

He further mentioned that the state government is committed to enhancing its involvement in the project, ensuring continuity when supporting partners withdraw. “We can fully take over without leaving any gaps,” he added.

Mr. Bulama Dauda, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, elaborated on the objectives of the analysis.

He explained that the CH involves assessing the food and nutrition landscape in specific areas, including Local Government Areas and states, which is critical for developing effective response plans. “The results are used globally, particularly in West Africa and the Sahel countries, to guide responses to food and nutrition crises, support decision-making, planning, implementation, and budgeting for interventions,” Dauda noted.

Prioritizing areas for response

Dr. Ibrahim Bayaso, the Adamawa State CH Coordinator, emphasized the importance of the analysis in helping governments and humanitarian organizations prioritize areas needing urgent assistance. “When food insecurity and nutrition challenges arise, it is crucial to identify the areas that need immediate intervention,” he asserted.

He explained that the CH process delineates five phases of food security: minimal, under pressure, stress, crisis, emergency, and famine, guiding both governments and donor partners in their responses.

Mr. Jasper Mwesigwa, a Food Security Analyst at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), pointed to the ongoing economic hardships in Nigeria, exacerbated by high inflation rates since 2023. He remarked, “The CH process provides timely and credible data to guide humanitarian actors and government agencies in targeting their responses to the most vulnerable populations.”

This concerted effort aims not only to assess the current food and nutrition security landscape but also to formulate actionable strategies to alleviate the plight of the most vulnerable populations in Nigeria.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported findings indicating that approximately 16% of Nigerians are projected to experience severe food insecurity or hunger between June and August 2024. This forecast marks an increase compared to the 2023 report, reflecting the deteriorating living conditions and rising hunger not only in Nigeria but across West and Central Africa.

The total number of individuals in West and Central Africa expected to face food insecurity during this period, commonly referred to as the lean season, is staggering—estimated at 52 million people, which accounts for about 12% of the analyzed population.

Specifically for Nigeria, the report indicates that around 32 million people will face severe hunger, categorized as crisis or emergency food insecurity. This concerning situation highlights the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to address the intertwined challenges of violence against farmers and rising food insecurity in the country.