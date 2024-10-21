The University of Findlay is offering scholarships to international students based on their cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

The scholarships are also available to those who perform well on standardized tests such as the GRE or GMAT.

According to Scholarship Region, the University of Findlay guarantees a scholarship of $24,000 per year for incoming undergraduate students.

Application deadline for spring is November 10th, while fall is June 20th 2025.

Details reveal that the scholarship is renewable for a total of four years, a means which supports students as they complete their degrees.

Scholarship details

Reports confirm that the University of Findlay Scholarship offers up to $24,000 each year, and it is renewable based on the student’s cumulative GPA.

This financial support is supposed to assist students in managing tuition and related costs throughout their studies.

The university also notes that there is no separate application process for the scholarship; and that all scholarships are automatically considered during the admission process, making it easier for students to access funding.

What to know

The scholarship, as informed, is designed for both undergraduate and graduate students. An opportunity which would provide candidates with a chance to benefit from the institution’s many academic achievements.

Currently, more than 3,500 students are enrolled at the University, including over 1,000 graduate students, with approximately 1,250 students living on campus.

According to reports, the institution has been acknowledged in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual survey of “America’s Best Colleges” for 17 years.

Requirements

To be eligible for the University of Findlay Merit Scholarship, applicants must meet specific criteria. According to Scholarship Region, requirements demand that:

Applicants must be international students.

Candidates must enrol and be admitted to an undergraduate degree program.

The university also considers other factors, such as; community service, leadership skills, and levels of motivation.

So it would be to the applicants ‘ benefit to attain such merits.

Application Process

Reports inform that interested candidates must submit specific documents to apply for the scholarship. Required documents include; a high school transcript or general secondary education results.

It is stated that if the transcript is not in English, a certified translation is also necessary.

Applicants are informed that they must demonstrate proficiency in the English language according to the university’s standards.

Candidates can apply for the scholarships using the university’s application portal.

Candidates must also complete the application accurately, as this will determine eligibility for both admission and scholarships.

Applicants are warned to save their progress and return to finish their submissions. If not, whatever progress is made will be lost.

Reports affirm that since the application process is linked to admission, prospective students can easily access these scholarships.

For more information, interested individuals are advised to visit the university’s official website and consult Scholarship Region.