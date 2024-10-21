The management of Access Bank Plc has organized a one-day customer engagement forum to discuss and enlighten customers on the bank’s new products and services with a view to strengthen the banks – customer relationship for a better and improved business relationship.

This was disclosed by Access Bank Deputy Managing Director Mrs Chizoma Okoli during the bank’s customer engagement forum held in Kano. According to her, Access bank is today in over 23 countries across the globe and also the Bank is the only African Bank to secured a license to operate in Hong Kong. She explained that as vital as its customers are, the bank is doing its best to see that customers have a reason to smile.

“We are expanding positively and for being the largest bank in Nigeria in terms of customer base, it is very important to maintain a platform that allows a free engagement between the bank officials and the customers. It is equally very important to educate you on the bank’s newly introduced services and products that you can access to develop your various businesses as well as measures that you need to know to prevent fraud, we are here for you feel free to ask us any question,” she said.

She further stated that the bank is indeed passionate in empowering women and as such 47% of the bank’s staff are women. The forum was attended by participants from different business communities in the state.

One of the bank’s customer Malam Naja’atu Isah Ibrahim stated that the engagement forum has accorded her the chance to understand ways to avert being scammed by fraudsters adding that other banks should emulate Access Bank as a way of saving customer’s savings.