The price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, has surged significantly over the past year, hitting an average of N1,030.46 nationwide.

According to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the cost of petrol has risen by 64.55% year-to-date as of September 2024.

The Premium Motor Spirit Price Watch report reveals that the commodity’s price jumped from N626.21 in September 2023 to N1,030.46 in September 2024.

However, fuel prices differ across Nigeria’s 36 states, leading consumers to pay varying amounts depending on where they reside.

Given the country’s reliance on petrol-powered generators and vehicles for both businesses and households due to inconsistent electricity supply, states with higher fuel prices tend to experience elevated operational costs. This, in turn, drives up the cost of goods and services in those areas.

In this article, Nairametrics highlighted the top ten states where consumers paid the most for petrol as of September 2024, listed from the lowest to the highest.

10. Kogi State

Kogi consistently has high petrol prices, forcing consumers to pay more for their fuel consumption.

As of September 2024, residents of Kogi states pay an average of N1063.09 for petrol. While this price is slightly above the national average, it remains one of the highest among the 36 states in the federation.

The high price will impact both households and businesses, perhaps leading to increased living costs and operational expenses in the state.

9. Jigawa State

Jigawa State is also one of the States with the highest price of petrol as of September 2024.

According to data from NBS, residents from the Northwest state paid an average of N1,063.33, making it the ninth state with the highest price of petrol in the country.

8. Plateau State

Another North Central state, Plateau state, is ranked among the most expensive states when it comes to the price of petrol as of September 2024.

The Premium Motor Spirit Price Watch report shows that petrol sold for N1,073.18 as of September 2024.

In addition, Plateau is the state with the highest price of the commodity in the North Central, and the second highest in the southern region as of September 2024.

7. Kaduna State

Residents of Kaduna State paid more for fuel in September 2024 than 29 other states in Nigeria, making it the seventh most expensive state with the price of petrol in that country.

The Premium Motor Spirit Price Watch report shows that residents of the northwest state paid as high as N1,074.62 for a liter of petrol on average in September 2024.

6. Oyo State

Closely following Kaduna is Oyo State, a southwest state in the country.

Data from NBS showed that residents in the state paid as high as N1,076.11 for a liter of petrol in September, making it the sixth most expensive state in the country.

The average price of fuel in Oyo State is also higher than the average price of the commodity in the same month.

5. Adamawa State

Adamawa State is the fifth state with the most expensive price of petrol on average in September 2024.

The data showed that residents paid an average sum of N1,082.5 for a liter of fuel last month.

4. Anambra State

Data from NBS showed that people living in Anambra State paid an average of N1,084.16 for a liter of petrol as of September 2024.

The residents paid more than 32 states in the country, making it the fourth state with the most expensive price of petrol.

In addition, the state is also the second most expensive state with the price of fuel in the southeast.

3. Akwa Ibom State

Akwa Ibom State is the third state with the most expensive price of petrol as of September 2024.

According to data from NBS, the average price of a liter of petrol in the northeast state was N1,085.71 as of September 2024.

2. Ebonyi State

Ebonyi state is ranked the second state with the highest price of fuel as of September 2024. It’s also the state with the highest price of petrol in the southeast within the same period, with an average price of N1,090.94.

1. Kastina State

Kastina State is ranked the highest in the country’s petrol price as of September 2024.

Data from NBS showed that a liter of petrol is sold for an average of N1,096.15.