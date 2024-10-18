Technology giant, Microsoft has raised alarms about the growing dangers posed by cyberattacks, saying that its customers all over the world experience more than 600 million cyber attacks daily.

In its latest Digital Defense Report, Microsoft warns of a rapidly evolving threat landscape, where both cybercriminals and nation-states are deploying more advanced tactics and tools.

This, in turn, it said poses significant risks to organizations, users, and critical infrastructure worldwide.

“Even Microsoft has been the victim of well-orchestrated attacks by determined and well-resourced adversaries, and our customers face more than 600 million cybercriminal and nation-state attacks every day, ranging from ransomware to phishing to identity attacks,” the company stated.

More state actors getting involved

According to the report, the scale and complexity of the threats have intensified, with nation-state actors now playing a more prominent role in the cyber domain.

It added that the state-sponsored hackers are not only stealing data but also engaging in sabotage, prepositioning backdoors for future disruptions, and launching influence campaigns.

Corporate Vice President of Customer Security and Trust at Microsoft, Chris Burt, emphasized that the stakes are higher than ever, especially as cyberattacks increasingly threaten human health.

He noted that in the United States alone, 389 healthcare institutions were successfully targeted by ransomware attacks over the past year, leading to network shutdowns, delayed medical procedures, and appointment cancellations.

Cybersecurity measures

Microsoft’s report also stressed that simply adhering to traditional cyber hygiene practices will no longer suffice in the face of these growing threats.

Instead, the company advocates for a broader commitment to foundational cybersecurity measures at all levels, from individual users to executives.

In addition, Burt called for a global effort to reduce the volume of attacks by implementing more effective deterrence strategies. This would involve governments imposing meaningful consequences for malicious cyber activities, including violations of international norms in cyberspace.

“While we have seen efforts to establish international norms of conduct in cyberspace, these have yet to yield meaningful consequences for violators.

“Nation-state attacks remain undeterred, growing in both volume and aggression. Cybercriminals, too, continue to operate with impunity, often within safe havens where governments turn a blind eye,” Burt explained.

In response to significant attacks on its corporate infrastructure, Microsoft said has launched the Secure Future Initiative, a company-wide effort aimed at prioritizing security and enhancing its internal defenses.

The company hopes to share these learnings to help other organizations fortify their security posture.

Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, emphasized the importance of collective action, stating, “This is a consequential time. We stand on the frontier of an AI-empowered world. It is up to us to leverage AI most effectively, and it will take commitment from both public and private sectors to ensure defenders win in this tug-of-war with attackers.”

Role of AI

Despite the grim outlook, Microsoft’s report does highlight some promising developments on the horizon.

A key focus of this year’s edition is the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in both cyberattacks and defense strategies. While AI is anticipated to enhance attackers’ capabilities, Microsoft is optimistic that AI-powered cybersecurity solutions will provide defenders with an “asymmetric advantage” in the near future.

The company also stresses that collaboration between governments, organizations, and the tech industry will be crucial in creating a safer digital world.