The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the interception of 20 shipments of over 10,598 arms and 114,929 rounds of ammunition with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N9.58 billion over the past six years.

According to NAN, this was disclosed by the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adeniyi, during a press conference held to highlight the service’s enforcement activities within Zone A.

Speaking on the matter, Adeniyi stated that 60% of these arms and ammunition seizures occurred in 2023 alone.

Providing a detailed breakdown of the seizure, “Notably, 60 per cent of these seizures occurred within the past year alone. This recent surge accounts for 34.67% of the total DPV, 20.58% of the arms seized, and a staggering 99.62% of the ammunition intercepted over the six-year period,” Adeniyi said.

Countermeasures

The CGC emphasized that the data reflects both the intensifying threat posed by arms smuggling and the evolving tactics used by smugglers to breach Nigeria’s borders.

“In response to this escalating threat, we recently declared a state of emergency, particularly following significant seizures of restricted goods, including pharmaceuticals and medicaments,” he said.

Adeniyi also discussed the NCS’s strategic initiatives aimed at curbing smuggling, such as “Operation Whirlwind” and “Operation Swift Sting.” These operations, he explained, are part of a broader, multifaceted approach that the NCS has adopted to safeguard Nigeria’s health and security interests.

“These, among other initiatives, represent the multifaceted approach adopted by the NCS to fortify our operations and safeguard Nigeria’s health and security interests,” he added.

Pangolin scale seizure

In another significant development, Adeniyi revealed that the NCS made its largest single seizure of pangolin scales since 2020 in collaboration with the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC).

The joint operation took place across Kano, Kaduna, and Lagos states, leading to the confiscation of 9,493 kg of pangolin scales.

“On August 8, the Customs Service, in collaboration with the Wildlife Justice Commission, conducted a joint enforcement operation resulting in the seizure of 9,493 kg of pangolin scales,” Adeniyi stated.

He added that the operation, which took place in two locations, represented the largest global seizure of pangolin scales since 2020.

“The Kano and Kaduna operation yielded 2,293 tons of pangolin scales and led to two arrests. The Lagos operation resulted in the seizure of 7.2 tons of pangolin scales and two additional arrests,” Adeniyi explained.

A total of four individuals were arrested in connection with the operations.

These seizures have brought the total amount of pangolin scales intercepted by the NCS and the Wildlife Justice Commission to nearly 20 tons since 2021, equating to the loss of over 30,000 pangolin species. Adeniyi credited the success of these operations to the intelligence provided by the NCS’s domestic and international partners.

Elephant tusks

In addition to the seizures in Nigeria, Adeniyi highlighted an international operation where a shipment from Onne Port in Port Harcourt was intercepted at Hai Phong Port in Vietnam.

This shipment contained 1,580 kg of elephant tusks, leading to the arrest of three individuals involved in the illegal export.

The Comptroller-General reaffirmed the NCS’s commitment to facilitating lawful trade and protecting Nigeria’s economy.