In today’s fast-paced world, adults face the unique challenge of raising teenagers while managing their demanding careers.

Recognizing this, best-selling author and business leader Foluso Gbadamosi has launched Unleash Your SuperPowers for Teens with a companion guide for adults designed to empower teens to reach their full potential.

The books are now available worldwide through Rovingheights Books and Amazon -https://bit.ly/UYSPbook

“I have had the pleasure of witnessing Foluso’s parenting journey from the sidelines and have observed her dedication and passion in helping her own children unlock their superpowers,” said Ambassador Nimi Akinkugbe (Nigeria’s Ambassador to Greece 2021-2023 and Founder, Bestman Games), who wrote the foreword for the book. “

Unleash Your SuperPowers for Teens is a call to action. By identifying their talents early, we can help them uncover the priceless gifts that will shape their future and propel them towards success,” her foreword further read.

Gbadamosi, a Gallup Certified Strengths Coach, emphasized the importance of helping teens identify their talents and personalities early. ‘When you discover these qualities at a young age,’ she explained, ‘you are already on the path where your parents can recognize the gifts God has given you and nurture you in that direction.

Unleash Your SuperPowers for Teens also includes a companion guide for parents, teachers, and guardians. The guide offers practical advice on navigating the challenges of raising teens in the digital age, from managing screen time to fostering self-esteem and resilience.

Gbadamosi has expanded her mission with the launch of the “Sponsor a Student, Sponsor a School” campaign, an initiative that provides free copies of Unleash Your SuperPowers for Teens to young people and families who cannot afford it, ensuring that everyone has access to these valuable resources.

“By offering free copies, we are empowering young people who cannot afford it to begin the journey of discovering themselves and unlocking their potential,” Gbadamosi explained.

The recent book soirée held at The Art Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, drew a notable crowd of career professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across Nigeria. One of the key highlights of the event was a parents and teens’ fireside chat titled Unleashing Your SuperPowers. The panel, moderated by Keke Hammond (CEO of Road14 Studios and COO of Flytime Promotions), featured parents and their teenage children, including Foluso Gbadamosi and her daughter, Simisola Gbadamosi of Disney & KugaliMedia’s Iwájú;

Opeyemi Oke, Founder of DavidElis, and her multi-instrumentalist son, David Oke (who also co-hosted the event); and Francis Adeshina, Co-founder of Readland Global, and his daughter, STEAM advocate Mojoyinoluwa Adeshina. The panel explored the parents’ experiences in recognizing and nurturing their teens’ unique abilities.

Feedback from readers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising Gbadamosi’s initiative to document ideas and tips that can support others along their own paths. Books sold out quickly during the event, with many guests securing copies even before the end of the soirée.

Following feedback from parents who attended the event, Unleash Your SuperPowers for Teens is more than just a book—it’s an investment in the future. By empowering teens to identify their innate talents and equipping parents with tools to support them, Foluso Gbadamosi is helping to shape the next generation of leaders and innovators.

To purchase the book, visit Rovingheights online in Nigeria or Amazon worldwide -https://bit.ly/UYSPbook. To contribute to the “Sponsor a Student, Sponsor a School” campaign, email info@unleashmysuperpower.com

About the Author of “Unleash Your SuperPowers for Teens”

Foluso Gbadamosi is a certified coach and dynamic business and technology leader with two decades of experience across key industries. A Gallup Certified Strengths Coach and best-selling author, Foluso is passionate about empowering individuals to reach their full potential.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master’s in Management Information Systems from George Washington University, along with certifications from prestigious institutions like Yale, MIT, and IE Business School. A member of the International Coaching Federation, Forbes Coaches Council, and John Maxwell Certified Team, she was selected as an executive coach for the 2023/2024 Obama Foundation Scholars at Columbia University. Foluso is a board member of several leading organizations and has received numerous awards, including the Young Trailblazers Award, Women Changing the World, and Top 50 Women in Management Africa awards. She is married with two children. Follow her on Instagram and LinkedIn @folusog for updates and exciting book activities.