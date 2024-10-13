A fatal train accident in the Oshodi area of Lagos claimed the life of a 50-year-old man identified only as Emmanuel on Tuesday morning.

The tragic incident occurred at around 9:00 a.m. near the ARENA Shopping Complex. Emmanuel was reportedly struck by a moving train, leading to his immediate death.

The deceased’s sister, whose name has yet to be disclosed, was notified by phone shortly after the incident. According to her, she received a heartbreaking call informing her that her elder brother had been fatally hit by a train at the Oshodi railway tracks.

Police confirm the incident

The Lagos State Police Command swiftly responded to the accident. Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed in a statement that the Mosafejo Division was alerted at approximately 1:33 p.m. about the fatal incident.

The scene was visited and photographed by a team of detectives and the corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy.

Hundeyin further revealed that the case had been handed over to the Railway Police Command in Ebute Metta for further investigation. He noted that the exact circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear at this point.

Similar past incident

This tragic event follows a similar accident in Lagos earlier in August when another male adult was crushed by a moving train near the Mushin area of the state. That incident occurred around 6 p.m. as the victim walked along the Cappa railway tracks.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in a statement signed by its spokesman Nosa Okunbor, confirmed that the man had died instantly from severe injuries caused by the train’s impact.

“The victim was found dead at the scene with severe injuries sustained from the collision,” Okunbor said, further noting that the man had been confirmed dead upon arrival by emergency responders.

Urgent need for railway safety measures

The tragic death of Emmanuel adds to a growing list of railway-related fatalities in Lagos, raising significant concerns about the safety protocols surrounding rail transport in densely populated areas.

As railway operations continue to expand within the state, the lack of protective barriers and public education on railway hazards is becoming increasingly evident.

This incident not only highlights the dangers faced by pedestrians near train tracks but also puts pressure on authorities to urgently address the issue.

Enhanced safety measures, such as fencing along tracks, warning systems, and stronger enforcement of regulations, may be necessary to prevent future occurrences.

Additionally, public awareness campaigns are crucial to educate residents on the risks associated with walking near railway lines. Without immediate action, the frequency of such accidents could increase, putting more lives at risk across the state.