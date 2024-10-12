Ripple Co-founder Chris Larsen has made his first publicized and recorded cryptocurrency donation to Kamala Harris the flagbearer of the Democratic party and the current vice president of the United States.

The news is a significant development in the cryptocurrency conversation in the run-up to the November 4 slated presidential elections in the United States.

The donation from Chris Larsen amounting to $1 million in XRP was given to Future Forward USA, a political action committee supporting Harris in her presidential bid, according to a report by Eleanor Terret.

Eleanor Terret a Fox Business Journalist took to her X page to share news of the donation sharing a transaction document revealing details of the donor and the Recipient.

“SCOOP: @Ripple co-founder @chrislarsensf has made the first documented #crypto donation to @KamalaHarris

According to new FEC filings, Larsen donated $1 million in $XRP to one of the leading super PACs supporting Harris — Future Forward USA”. Eleanor tweeted

Chris Larsen before the donation has made public his support for Kamala Harris in the ongoing presidential tussle. Larsen made a public endorsement of the Democratic candidate in September. Larsen has now donated over $1.9 million to the Kamala Harris Campaign per a CNBC report.

The Donation by the Ripple co-founder comes in the midst of a heated battle between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission under Gary Gensler.

The case began in 2020 and centers on classifying XRP as a security. Both Ripple and the SEC have filed appeals following the lawsuit that concluded in August.

Kamala Harris Crypto Stance

Of the two candidates gunning for the highest office in the United States, Donald Trump has openly embraced the Crypto industry more and earned himself a nickname for that. The flag bearer of the Republican candidate is often referred to as the “Crypto Candidate”.

Kamala Harris on the other hand has been more strategic about her support of the crypto community. Harris has been relatively silent about crypto, but her recent statements about encouraging technologies like AI and digital assets have stirred interest among crypto supporters.

Her campaign team launched a Crypto4Harris Initiative in a bid to counter Donald Trump’s effort to court the crypto community. The Crypto4Harris initiative held a town hall meeting with influential figures like Mark Cuban in attendance to address the crypto community.

What to Know

The US presidential election is slated to be held next month and the polls from Polymarket suggest it is going to be a close one.

Donald Trump at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville stated that he wants the United States to lead the global crypto charge and he will make sure that happens if he is elected the president.