The Ministry of Steel Development has launched a boot-camp training programme aimed at empowering Nigerian youths with advanced technical skills to boost the metals industry in the country.

This initiative focuses on equipping participants with practical knowledge and support necessary to create sustainable livelihoods and job opportunities.

The deadline for application is 30th October 2024.

In a statement by Dr. Chris Osa Isokpunwu, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, the programme is targeted at youths between the ages of 18 and 40, particularly those interested in pursuing careers in welding, industrial foundry, metallurgy, and related fields. The programme offers expert training in the following areas:

Welding & Fabrication

Industrial Foundry & Metallurgy

Instrumentation, Systems Control & Mechanical Maintenance

According to the Ministry, participants will receive hands-on mentorship and essential equipment to kick-start or grow their businesses within the metals sector. This is expected to foster entrepreneurship, enhance skill acquisition, and contribute to Nigeria’s broader economic growth by supporting job creation in the industrial space.

Selection criteria

Interested youths must be Nigerian citizens aged between 18 and 40 and have a keen interest in the metals industry. The training is designed to equip individuals with the technical know-how to engage productively within this critical sector.

The Ministry emphasized that applications are free and can be submitted online through a Google form link or via the Ministry’s official website.

Programme duration

The boot-camp will run for one month, with a focus on intensive technical training sessions. Participants will also benefit from industry-standard mentorship and business equipment support, facilitating their entry into the metals industry as professionals or entrepreneurs.

What you should know

Having advanced technical skills in metals, such as welding, fabrication, and metallurgy, can open doors to global opportunities. International manufacturing companies often seek skilled individuals for production roles and specialized projects, offering the chance for career growth and international assignments.

These skills are also in demand for large-scale construction projects and renewable energy infrastructure, especially in regions undergoing urbanization. Beyond direct employment, metalworking experts can work as consultants or trainers, sharing their knowledge and advising companies worldwide.

Additionally, those with metalworking expertise can contribute to research and development, exploring new alloys and manufacturing techniques. Governments and NGOs also value these skills for development projects that support local industries and infrastructure.

Acquiring advanced metalworking skills positions individuals for rewarding global careers, with demand expected to grow as industries expand.