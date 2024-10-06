Based on the incessant release of false news reports on GTCO’s business activities, Results and its Management Team, it has become necessary to set the records straight and dispel attempts by certain groups to create a false narrative about the GTCO Brand and its Management.

The false news articles which are being sponsored using the media, center around baseless allegations against the Group’s business activities and its Executive Management.

Being a responsible corporate citizen and a first class institution, GTCO Plc has taken swift and decisive legal actions against the various sources of these false reports, and will continue to use the full extent of the rule of law available to safeguard its reputation.

We urge all our Customers, Shareholders and Stakeholders to kindly disregard all the allegations being peddled through various media platforms and handles. All, of our Executive Management team continue to operate in their full capacities as appointed and are not under any financial or regulatory scrutiny as alleged.

Thank you for your continued support.