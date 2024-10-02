Homenest Development Limited a leading real estate company in Lagos Nigeria that has been at the forefront of providing premium property investment solutions over the years; and with a proven track record of developing and allocating several successful estates, made a bold statement in Asaba Delta State by hosting the largest real estate conference till date.

The event attracted industry leaders, investors, stakeholders and realtors from lagos and across the south eastern part of the country. with the theme: Innovate the future of real estate offering insightful discussions on the future of real estate in the region.

As part of the event, Homenest Development also celebrated the opening of its new office in Asaba, aswell as the official launch of The Ascent Prime City, and Aura Gardens both premium estates offering residential and commercial plots.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The conference featured expert speakers who highlighted the rapid growth of Asaba as a property investment hub. The Ascent Prime City, strategically located near key landmarks, also witnessed its first batch of allocation as early investors were allocated their plots, demonstrating the company’s dedication to transparency and delivering on its promises.

In his keynote address, the Co-Founder Homenest Development reaffirmed the company’s commitment to creating sustainable real estate solutions that meet the needs of both investors and residents. The opening of the new office is set to enhance client engagement and streamline services for investors in Asaba.

Homenest has established itself as a trusted name in the real estate sector. Our commitment to transparency, quality, and customer satisfaction has set us apart, as we continue to deliver sustainable living and investment opportunities tailored to the needs of our clients.

The conference, office opening, and estate launch mark a major milestone for Homenest Development as it continues to expand its footprint in Delta State’s booming real estate sector.

For more information on The Ascent Prime City, visit the newly opened office or contact Homenest Development directly.