In Lagos, food vendors share a common story of struggle.

These small business owners are feeling the pressure as prices rise and customers dwindle.

Each vendor has a unique perspective, but they all face the same harsh reality: they spend more to stock their kitchens while earning less from their meals.

Ms. Fumi runs a small eatery and watches her profits evaporate. “The market is slow. There is no money,” she says. “What we buy for N2,000 is now N8,000. Beans that used to cost N2,800 to N3,000 is now N10,000. Garri that we bought for N1,400 is now N3,800.”

The figures speak volumes. The cost of beans has increased by about 257%, and garri has more than doubled.

Food Vendors Lament On Price Hike

With rising prices, Ms. Fumi has adjusted her cooking practices. “We are not cooking as much as we used to,” she explains. “People come to eat, but in small numbers.” Her expenses are outpacing her income.

“Going to the market, we spend more than we make. Customers are not coming in as expected.” She points to gas prices as another burden. “I remember a time we filled gas for N4,800, now it is almost N16,000.”

Ms. Fumi notes that a pot of jollof rice now costs her about N15,000 to N20,000 to prepare. “This is not how it was last year, at least with N5,000 we can prepare jollof rice,” she says.

“Even the jollof rice that we cooked yesterday is still remaining, because there is no money. That is why we cook in small portions now, so we don’t waste it.”

This marks a staggering increase of up to 300%. The impact of these costs is visible in her kitchen, where leftovers sit from meals that do not sell.

Mrs. Fausat, another vendor, shares similar frustrations. “Before, panla fish was N7,000. Last week, it cost me N33,500.” , reflecting an increase of 376%.

She attributes these rises to fluctuations in the dollar, which affect import prices. “Anytime the dollar increases, our prices follow.”

Her other expenses have also skyrocketed. “Five liters of oil that cost N1,700 are now N10,000. Gas has gone from N2,700 to N15,500.”

As she recounts her experiences, it is clear that the financial strain affects her customers too. “People can no longer afford full meals,” She said.

“Things are that bad that some come in here just to buy meat of (150-200) a piece, to take home to eat their food, simply because they cannot afford to buy a full meal here, neither can they go to the market to buy meat because I can tell you that meat is very expensive in the market.

“As of now, going to the market and saying you want to buy N1000 meat is becoming impossible; unless you have a good relationship with the person you buy meat from.” She says.

Ms. Ugochi, who sells food at Grandmate road Okota, provides another layer to the story. “When things become tough, some people are smiling while others are crying,” she observes.

“The market price is going up, and everyone sells at whatever price they choose.”

She mentions a local ingredient, banga, that now costs N4,000 to N5000 per paint, compared to N2,000 last year—a 100% increase.

Despite the challenges, Ms. Ugochi tries to maintain her prices. “I earned N20,000 last year, and I do not want it to drop,” she states. She continues to sell her plates of swallow for N1,000, even as she observed others raising their prices significantly to N2000.

“What I do now is If you want an extra plate, you pay N300 instead of N200,” she notes. This reflects her strategy to retain customers while adjusting portions.

The shift in customer behavior is palpable. “Some sell their plates for N1,200 or more,” she explains. “I do not want to drive my customers away.”

The food seller mentioned that where she gave two spoons of soup for one portion, now it is reduced to little over one and a half.

These small adjustments help her maintain a loyal clientele while navigating a challenging market.

Mr. Chiadozie from TPoint Kitchen echoes these sentiments. “My capital base has changed,” he states. “If you were using N1,000,000 before, now you are using N3,000,000 to run the business. “

He recalls that a bag of garri cost N18,000 last year but is now N53,000—an increase of over 194%.

He also observes that while sales continue, the quantity of food served has declined. “We still sell, but the profit margins are different. Expenditure has cut into our gains,” he explains. “Before, my wife would leave for the market at 8 a.m. and return by 10 a.m. Now, it’s closer to 12 p.m. because she is searching for cheaper options.”

The market landscape has shifted significantly. “Many vendors who sold at lower prices have left,” he notes. “If you do not have money, you cannot run this business.”

Customers Complain:

”Food now is expensive,” Mr Emeka, who works for an IT firm at Jakonde, related to Nairametrics.

“In a week before I would rely on the food joint close to the office, but now I just buy bread and keep or wait to go home. Last last, I drink water.”

Peace, who works for an NGO, stated that she has cut down on her reliance on food vendors. “Who get money to spend abeg. There is no money. I have not finished worrying about my transportation, it is now to buy food?” She said.

“Please with everything going on, management is keen at this point. I only buy when I am desperate,” she said.

The Resilience of Food Vendors Amidst Economic Turmoil

Through these narratives, the impact of rising costs on food vendors becomes clear. They strive to maintain quality and customer loyalty, even as the financial strain mounts. They adjust their menus, reduce portion sizes, and search for the best deals in an ever-changing market.

These food sellers, who sell to working class customers face an uphill battle. Their struggles reflect a broader economic landscape, where inflation and currency fluctuations make survival increasingly difficult.

Each vendor’s story is a testament of Nigeria’s deteriorating economy and their resilience to keep in business that feels increasingly out of reach.

“Where there is life there is hope. If you don’t keep moving, nothing will happen. Like now I am not strong for myself, but for my daughter as well. So I have to keep pushing,” Fausat said.

Their experiences remind us of the hard work that goes into every meal served and the challenges faced daily.

As prices continue to rise, these vendors seek solutions, hoping that a more stable market will allow them to thrive once again. Their commitment to survive stands strong, even as they confront an uncertain future.